WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/15): Viewership up against Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing match on Netflix, comparisons to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (11/15) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.234 million viewers, compared to 1.536 million the prior week and the 1.428 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.495 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.206 million viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.175 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.232 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.108 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.32 rating, compared to 047. and 0.42 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.45.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.62 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.59.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.56 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.51.

The announced matches and segments were…

Nia Jax vs. Naomi – WWE Women’s Championship match

Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Roman Reigns to appear

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is this compilation of heinous attacks in WWE worth your time? What does it show us about WWE booking?

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: Love/Hate edition on Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Private Party, Oba Femi, Zack Sabre Jr., Mauro Ranallo

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…