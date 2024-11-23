VIP AUDIO 11/22 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Heyman returns and introduced fifth man for War Games, Cody-KO heated verbal exchange, whodunit mystery with Jade, more (22 min.)

News Ticker

November 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 22 edition of WWE Smackdown which included the return of Paul Heyman and his reveal that C.M. Punk is the fifth man in WarGames. Also a heated Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens verbal exchange, a new whodunit mystery with Jade, a U.S. Title match, and more.

