AEW FULL GEAR PPV PREVIEW & PREDICTIONS: Machado’s detailed overview of each match with predictions on the outcomes including Moxley-Cassidy, Ospreay-Fletcher, Swerve-Lashley, more

AEW’s Full Gear will air from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 23, 2024.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy, AEW World Championship match

After Jon Moxley dispatched Brian Danielson for the AEW World Championship, Moxley and his crew, the Death Riders, have been running roughshod over AEW wrestlers in an attempt to weed out the “unserious acts” like the Dark Order in order to “save AEW”. Orange Cassidy was approached to lead the resistance to Moxley, but Orange refused at first. After Moxley and his group took out Cassidy’s friend, Chuck Taylor, Cassidy stood up to Moxley and challenged Moxley for the title. Moxley used his hold over Wheeler Yuta, formally trained by Cassidy but currently a Death Rider, to play psychological games with Cassidy. This led to a match between Cassidy and Wheeler that ended with the Death Riders jumping Cassidy after he won the match. Despite the beat down, Cassidy stood up defiantly.

Prediction: While the intended story here is the leader of Team Misfit vs. the leader of Team Serious wrestlers, Team Misfits have really come across as Team Losers more than anything. The payoff should be Team Misfits overcoming the bullies, but I don’t think Moxley is dropping the title to Orange unless AEW is resorting to crash booking. This is a problem since Orange is representing classic AEW while Moxley is trying to force a change in AEW (making it a more serious product, a sentiment many fans share) so a loss by Cassidy kinda emphasizes that classic AEW is filled with losers. I think they’ll try to give Cassidy a valiant loss to mitigate this but anyone sticking up for classic AEW after this will have a tough time.

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Then AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay lost the title at WrestleDream when he was betrayed by his friend, Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay and Fletcher’s relationship had a big brother-little brother dynamic. They were both stablemates in the Don Callis Family until Ospreay pulled away to do things on his own. While they ostensibly parted ways amicably, Don Callis was none too pleased with Ospreay which eventually led to Ospreay taking on Konosuke Takeshita with Fletcher’s loyalties seemingly divided. It is implied that Callis turned Fletcher against Ospreay. Since Fletcher was being billed as the “next Will Ospreay” Fletcher resented being in Ospreay’s shadow leading to his ultimate betrayal. Now Ospreay seeks revenge.

Prediction: I can’t feel too bad for Ospreay for Fletcher’s betrayal. Fletcher did that in order to make a name for himself which is exactly what Ospreay did to Kazuchika Okada back in New Japan when Ospreay felt that he was being stifled in “big brother” Okada’s shadow. The reality is that the big money match is Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ospreay and Fletcher is just a steppingstone to that. I think Fletcher wins with help but leaving Ospreay a justification to go after Takeshita for a rematch to win back the International Title.

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

MVP debuted on AEW and started making offers to wrestlers for a stable he was putting together, eventually revealed to be the Hurt Syndicate. MVP insinuated that those that turned down his offer would be enemies of the Syndicate and revealed that he had Shelton Benjamin to back him up. One of the people targeted was Swerve Strickland who MVP urged to fire his manager, Prince Nana. Swerve stood up for Nana and shot down the offer. Not willing to take no, a debuting Bobby Lashley took out Swerve, setting up this feud.

Prediction: Personally, since he’s someone you can build around, I’d put Swerve over but since Lashley just debuted, he’ll probably win the match leaving Swerve to chase what should be an eventual victory.

Jay White vs. Adam Page

The feud between Jay White and Adam Page continues. Having been foiled in his attempts to get at Swerve with whom Page has a blood feud with, Page started going after those he blamed for getting in his way. After dealing with Jeff Jarret, Page turned his eyes onto Jay White, a man who claims to have Page’s number in the ring. The two met at WrestleDream where White once again beat Page. Page has continued to go after White since.

Prediction: Page finally overcomes Jay White which I think is stupid since they should be pushing Jay White.

Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, AEW TNT Championship

When Daniel Garcia returned after a hiatus, he gave his mission statement that he was going after championships. He finally made good on his promise when he challenged Jack Perry for the AEW TNT Championship. MJF, who Garcia had previously feuded with, made an appearance, distracting Garcia, who was laid out by Jack Perry with a belt shot. Later Garcia confronted Perry again and this time Perry accepted the challenge. And at some point, Garcia and Matt Menard kidnapped Perry. Garcia threatened to work Perry over but couldn’t go through with it since Garcia actually a good guy.

Prediction: I wouldn’t be surprised if they gave Garcia the title as an atta-boy for his good service, but I’d keep it on Perry and give him some meaningful feuds.

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander, AEW TBS Championship

Kris Statlander and AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and her heavy Kamille had a run in backstage that led to a match between Kamille and Statlander. Statlander won the match but was attacked by Mercedes afterwards which set up this match.

Prediction: With Mercedes being a “big deal”, it should be a big deal for someone to beat her. It doesn’t seem like Statlander has been groomed for the role, so Mercedes retains.

Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen (c) vs. Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd vs. Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Anthony Bowens & Max Caster, AEW World Tag Team Championship match

A Full Gear Four-Way Contender Series was held to determine Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen’s (Private Party) challengers for their AEW World Tag Team Championship. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd (the Outrunners) defeated Top Flight, Malakai Black and Brody King (Kings of the Black Throne) defeated FTR, and Anthony Bowens and Max Caster (the Acclaimed) defeated La Facción Ingobernable to earn their spots in the match.

Prediction: I got Private Party winning this. They’ve been teasing a split with the Acclaimed so this might be a step towards their ultimate break up.

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Cole stated that he was going to take out MJF once and for all. Roderick Strong interrupted Cole and said that he wanted to take MJF out too. MJF said that he won’t be wrestling both of them and set up a challenge. The first between Strong and Cole to win three matches would get to face MJF at Full Gear. Cole defeated Buddy Murphy and Malakai Black. Strong defeated Shane Taylor and Beast Mortos. Because someone in creative eventually realized that the first one to wrestle next would have the advantage of having the opportunity to score three wins, the contest was amended so that if Strong and Cole BOTH won their third match, MJF would have to face both of them. MJF, worried, hired Don Callis to take out the two. While Strong defeated Lance Archer, Cole lost to Konosuke Takeshita leaving Strong to face MJF alone.

Prediction: Kevin Owens needs to take out Randy Orton in a heinous way to cause emotional damage to the real target of the feud, Cody Rhodes. Sorry, I mean MJF needs to take out Roderick Strong to cause emotional damage to the real target of the feud, Adam Cole. The only other option I see is that this is an elaborate (convoluted) trap hatched between MJF, Strong and his Undisputed Kingdom to get at Cole.

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Ricochet, AEW International Championship match

Ricochet was the third man in the match at WrestleDream where Will Opreay lost the AEW International Title to Konosuke Takeshita. Since then, Ricochet has been assisting Ospreay in Ospreay’s feud with the Don Callis Family. Ricochet was then granted a shot at Konosuke’s title.

Prediction: Added at the nth hour, I expect Konosuke to retain. They may revisit the WrestleDream three-way match once more. They’ve also been showing MVP interested in possibly adding Ricochet to the Hurt Syndicate, a proposal Ricochet has been noncommittal to. Its possible a loss here, especially if it happens because of outside interference, might persuade Ricochet to take up MVPs offer.

Mariah May Champagne Celebration

After Mariah May defeated Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, May did not feel like celebrating with her confidant Mina Shirakawa who was back in Japan. Now that Mina’s back, May wants to celebrate. Meanwhile, Toni Storm has been touring the world but has had little success in Japan and Mexico and has stated through the media that she is going to retire.

Prediction: Toni’s not. I expect Toni will ruin May’s celebration. The question is who Mina will side with, but I expect they’ll draw out the revelation.

Preshow

“Big Boom!” A.J. vs. Q.T. Marshall – A.J. is an internet celebrity who had some independent wrestling experience once upon a time and now gets to live out a dream when he faces Q.T. Marshall. A.J. should win.

