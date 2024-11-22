FREE PODCAST 11/22 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Live Call-In Show: Final predictions for WWE Survivor Series, TNA TV future, Lucha, Randy Savage-Hall of Fame w/Parks & Caldwell (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Nov. 20, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell discussing with live callers WWE Survivor Series on Sunday, TNA’s TV future, Lucha Underground, Global Force, Randy Savage for the Hall of Fame, and much more.

