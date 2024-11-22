News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner talk AEW Full Gear predictions and evaluation, major AEW schedule update, Toni Storm “retirement,” more (142 min.)

November 22, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Thoughts on the go-home Dynamite
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Match-by-match predictions of AEW Full Gear
  • Toni Storm retirement?
  • Major update of upcoming AEW schedule

