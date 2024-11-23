FREE PODCAST 11/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Return of Heyman, Fifth Man Punk, Cody-KO epic exchange, Jade whodunit mystery, live callers, chat (157 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to talk about return of Paul Heyman, Fifth Man Punk, the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens epic exchange, the Jade whodunit mystery, and much more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO