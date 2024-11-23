VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #837 (December 4, 2004): Keller’s review of ECW DVD, Powell’s column on Bob Holly-Rene Dupree incident, McNeill’s review of Martha Hart book, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #837 cover-dated December 4, 2004: This issue includes an expanded Cover Story featuring Wade Keller’s review of the ECW DVD, Jason Powell’s feature column on the Bob Holly-Rene Dupree incident and whether Vince McMahon handled it as well as David Stern did the NBA fight, The Top Five Stories of the Week with exclusive details on the Holly punishment, Bruce Mitchell comments on the Hassan/Daivari gimmick and Daivari’s internet post reacting to criticism off the gimmick, Pat McNeill reviews Martha Hart’s book on the life and death of her husband Owen Hart, Tom Prichard goes into detail in part five of his “Torch Talk” on being fired from the WWF with insight into the inner-workings of WWE, Keller’s “End Notes” previews the TNA PPV and reacts to Batista and this week’s Raw battle royal, plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, Raw’s Big Story, Smackdown’s Big Story, and more…

