WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (11/22): Cody and KO exchange, return of Paul Heyman, CM Punk, L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title defense, Chelsea Green, more

Last week’s episode was the first to be declared ALL HIT, and while I can’t say the same for this week, there were flashes of absolute brilliance that more than made up for the small misses. A less even but no less exciting and consequential episode, tonight’s Smackdown took us for a wild ride that ended with us joining the Cult of Personality! As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed.

HITS

Chelsea Green Goes for Gold

We’ve been waiting, so patiently, for the day when WWE rewarded our faith in Chelsea Green by adorning her in Singles Gold. We deserve it. She deserves it. And with this win, we are one step closer to this reality. The Triple Threat Match was really good, with all three wrestlers looking strong, including Blair Davenport, who has been absent recently. I wasn’t surprised that she ate the pin, yet the match still had real tension and real surprise. The false finishes were done well, and there was even a moment where we thought that Davenport might steal the win. But the star was Chelsea. Like LA Knight before her, she has gotten over on her own by generating nuclear levels of heat. Her charisma outshone Bianca Belair, a difficult task if there ever was one. She has made herself undeniable; tonight, she would not be denied! We saw glimpses of a more intense in-ring style, as if she was shedding a bit of the diva and allowing an inner darkness to come out. I wasn’t the biggest fan of having Bianca willingly leave the match, but it made sense story-wise and protected her from taking a loss. No matter how we got there, I am beyond happy for Chelsea, and wish I could have been there in person to give her the post-match standing ovation she so deservingly received!

Rhodes and KO Square Up

We could hear it in the voice of Cody Rhodes, the gravely growling of a furious and angry champion pushed too far. We could see it in his body language, coiled tightly as if he were ready to strike. Kevin Owens postured in his tuxedo shirt, standing first in the crowd and then on the announce table. He stood in his (self)righteousness until Cody goaded him into a back-and-forth that threatened to explode. It was a tinder box of emotions, both men having claim to the truth. I agree with the reasoning behind KO’s anger. I’ve written about it before. I’d feel betrayed if one of my friends teamed up with the man who strung me up and beat me like a public executioner. Cody still hasn’t given a satisfying reason other than he was asked and he ‘thought it was the right thing to do.’ Cody’s right in that KO has taken his valid feelings and behaved so disgustingly that he must be put down. This isn’t a heel vs. babyface feud. This is layered psychodrama, tapping into aspects of the human psyche and experience that explain why this form of entertainment draws its viewers into a participatory role in ways no other form of media does. We are here for the drama because we want the punches and the piledrivers to hurt us, too. This was an exceptional piece of business, of psychology, of manipulating our emotions and conceptions of truth.

Hello, Mr. Heyman

If the inclusion of Bronson Reed was a red herring to confuse us as we moved towards War Games, assuming Seth Rollins would be the 5th man of the OG Bloodline, then it was a masterful move. Not only do we get Bronson Reed in a steel cage, we now have the return of the Wiseman, Paul Heyman, and the surprise inclusion of the first ever Paul Heyman guy, CM Punk! When his music hit, my heart skipped more than a beat. As Punk walked out, still wrapping his wrists in tape, and passed Heyman, all seemed well in the world. Wrestling magic was about to take place, and we got a taste of the feast sure to come at Survivor Series. While Punk seems like a strange choice at first, it makes sense, given his deep allegiance to Heyman. It’s like a family member calling you after several years, begging for your help through tears and pleas. The only thing to say is, “I got you.” That’s Punk to Heyman: “I got you.” I’m not aware of any bad blood, shoot or work, between Punk and Roman, but we can already tell the tension is going to create an incredible dynamic in the cage. I loved Heyman’s return, looking tan and relaxed. He’s been saved wherever he found himself. And he’s returned with his oldest son to help out his youngest, metaphorically speaking. Business just picked up for November 30.

MISSES

L.A. Knight’s Championship Reign

It has been three months since LA Knight won the United States Championship, and there has really only been one memorable feud. It would have made sense to have more lined up for LA Knight given that he is one of the most popular wrestlers in the company. The best match of his title reign was the triple threat with Andrade and Carmelo Hayes, and the primary reason that match is the best is because it featured Andrade and Hayes, not because of LA Knight’s performance. No shade to Santos Escobar, but he hardly feels like the best challenger for Knight and his title. And now, it’s apparent that a new, more mysterious Shinsuke Nakamura will be challenging Knight. While I adore the King of Strong Style, his presentation over the last two years doesn’t make him a compelling challenger unless this new version lives up to the viciousness on display so far. I need to see more substance before considering this title reign a true success.

Tag Team Disqualification

I was not a fan of the finish to the Women’s Tag Team match. DQ finishes, when they make sense, are acceptable. Here, we had Nia Jax get physical in full view of the ref, seemingly caring little for the outcome of the match. I assume it was done so nobody had to take a pin before War Games, but it felt like it didn’t honor the work done in the match leading up to the DQ. A small miss, but a miss nonetheless.

