News Ticker

5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (11-12-2019): Eddie Edwards & Marifuji vs. Ethan Page & Josh Alexander, plus Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Petey Williams, Madison Rayne, Tessa Blanchard, Rich Swann

November 23, 2024

The North: Josh Alexander & Ethan Page (photo ImpactWrestling.com)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT
NOVEMBER 12, 2019
WINDSOR, ON, CA AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE
AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON AXS
BY JORDAN THOMAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Josh Matthews, Don Callis

[HOUR ONE]

-Ace Austin makes his way ringside to join Josh and Don for the upcoming match.

(1) TREY MIGUEL vs. ROHIT RAJU vs. AIDEN PRINCE vs. BRENT BANKS vs.WILLIE MACK vs. PETEY WILLIAMS to become number one contender for the X Division Championship

-Match starts with Raju going straight after Mack and he throws Mack out of the ring and dives out to take Mack out. All competitors then start battling until Banks gets some good moment and gets some decent looking moves in. That is until Williams gets some good moves in and then Mack makes his way into the ring and starts clearing everyone out. Prince and Banks have a nice brief face off in the ring as they match each other move for move. Raju gets a near fall as he gets some good offensive in on Miguel. Williams then gets Raju into the sharpshooter until he is kicked by Mack. Mack hits the standing moonsault on Williams and gets a near fall. We then get a sudden flurry of action that leads to Miguel getting the rollup on Williams after he hits the Canadian destroyer on Raju for the win.

WINNER: Trey Miguel via pinfall in 9:00 to become the new number one contender for the X Division Championship

(Thomas’s Analysis: Overall this was a pretty chaotic, but largely forgettable six way match. There was simply way to many men in this match and I didn’t even understand why everyone was getting this opportunity. With the win though, it looks like an angle is being set up with Austin trying to hit on Miguel’s mom as she was ringside for the match and was looking pretty good. I will be taking a wait-and-see approach to see if this is the right direction to continue with Austin.)

-Backstage, Gabby Loren is interviewing Rich Swann about his opportunity next week to win the five way match to compete for the world championship. He talks about his journey and how people doubted him for his size, but that his heart and integrity is the reason he is here and that’s going to help him win the world title.

-Back from Break, Loren is taking with Michael Elgin. He talks about how great he is and how he has all the fans talking about him and how he is the next contender for the world title after he wins the elimination match next week.

(2) MADISON RAYNE (w/Kiera Hogan) vs. ALEXIA NICOLE

-Nicole gets off to a fast start in this match as Rayne is too preoccupied making fun of Nicole and Nicole gets Rayne to the mat and hits her with double knees to the face and then slams her into the corner. Rayne then counters with a blockbuster in the corner and Rayne gets a near fall. Hogan then interferes and slaps Nicole in the face while Rayne distracts the referee. Nicole is then able to hit a swinging neck breaker and gets some momentum back in her favor as the women start to trade forearms followed by a back stabber. Nicole then hits an electric chair slam on Rayne and gets a really close near fall. Rayne tries to leave the match but Nicolle drags her back in but Hogan interferes again and leads to Rayne hitting her finisher for the win.

WINNER: Madison Rayne via pinfall in 5:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: A pretty decent match between the two with Nicole getting the opportunity to show what she’s got and she has potential to be a pretty solid pure babyface. Although it seems like Rayne is being positioned for something bigger after picking up another win and maybe challenging for the title here soon or at least being in contention.)

-In the locker room, Johnny Swinger is talking to Aiden Prince and offers to mentor him and says he took a crap in Petey Williams’ bag. Williams comes in and we see him grab his bag and its not the one Swinger crapped in, its Ken Shamrock’s bag.

-Back from break, we get a video of RVD from his hot tub on vacation with Katie Forbes. He announces that he will be back on the show next week because the show needs him back.

(3) JAKE CRIST vs. DAGA

-Match starts with the two trading shoulder tackles and kicks to the face as Daga is in control early. Daga then hits an amazing one handed dive over the ropes onto Crist. Crist then counters by hitting a diving ddt outside the ring but Daga recovers fast and hits a Spanish fly outside the ring. Back from a commercial break, we see Crist is in control now as he has applied a bridged head lock submission onto Daga but he is able to break free. Daga is then back into control after picking up the pace of the match. Daga then hits some great German suplex on Crist twice and gets a near fall. Crist makes a comeback after hitting four straight kicks to Daga in a row. Daga then hits a butterfly pile driver on Crist for the win.

WINNER: Daga via pinfall in 9:30

(Thomas’s Analysis: A really strong match between two really good wrestlers. This match had a good pace to it and never felt dull or slow. These two have good in ring chemistry with each other that makes for some great action. Makes sense for Daga to go over here since he will be in the five way elimination match next week.)

-Gabby Loren interviews The North backstage about their title defense tonight and how they feel confident because they are the best tag team in the world and that there is no chance they lose.

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) SAMI CALLIHAN & MADMAN FULTON vs. RICH SWANN & TESSA BLANCHARD

-Match starts fast as Blanchard and Swann rush the ring and drop kick Callihan and Fulton out of the ring. Blanchard and Swann then double team Fulton to take him down and isolate Callihan. Callihan and Blanchard then face off in the ring as Callihan hits a brain buster on Blanchard and Sami takes over the match. Swann is then able to tag in and picks up the pace of the match. Fulton then comes in and starts stomping Swann and hitting him with some stiff knees to the face. Callihan then comes in and hits Swann with a diving elbow and gets a near fall. Fulton and Callihan then start isolating Swann and stopping him from getting a tag to Blanchard. Fulton applies a bear hug grip to Swann that slows down his movement. Blanchard is then able to tag in and hits Callihan with a Samoan drop and then a cutter on Sami. Fulton comes in and they start double teaming Tessa, but Swann comes for the save. Callihan then goes for Swann’s eyeballs and then Callihan uses his title to hit Swann without the ref seeing it and Callihan picks up up the win.

WINNER: Sami Callihan and Madman Fulton via pinfall in 11:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: A strong tag team match here where both sides really got to shine and shows why all these acts are firing on all cylinders. It seems to look more and more like its time for Blanchard to be the one to take on Callihan as the chemistry between these two is white hot.)

-Back from break, Brian Cage talks about his save that he did at the end of the Swann/Blanchard and oVe match and how he’s not yet done with Callihan yet and how he’s wants to be in the elimination match next week.

-Swinger is still in the locker room and brags about crapping in Shamrock’s bag.

-Taya Valkyrie and John E. Bravo are backstage and are interrupted by Jordynne Grace and challenges Taya for the title, and then challenges her to any match and Bravo accepts for Valkyrie for next week.

-Back from break, Moose is on the tennis court and is talking about how he’s going to win the elmination match next week and be the new number one contender. Moose is talking about how he’s the greatest athlete of all time and how he’s even great at tennis. We then see highlights of Moose schooling some scrub in tennis.

(5) HAVOK vs CRYSTAL MOON

-Match starts with Havok throwing Moon around like a rag doll and with Havok going for the splash in the corner when Moon avoids it and tries to counter but Havok hits her with a suplex and starts hitting Moon with boots in the corner. Havok then hits Moon with some forearms as Moon shows some speed to get away from Havok but as Moon tries some offense she barely phases Havok. Havok then hits Moon with the choke slam and then after stopping a cover for a win, she hits a tombstone piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Havok via pinfall in 4:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: A pretty straight forward squash match here that made look Havok look pretty dominate.)

-After the match, Havok runs into Su Yung backstage and she continues to play up her new persona.

(6) EDDIE EDWARDS & MARUFUJI vs. THE NORTH – Impact World Tag Team Championship match

-Edwards and Alexander start the match, as we see some back and forth action until Marufuji tags in as does Page. Edwards then tags back in and gets the momentum going for his team as he picks up the pace and the tempo and after Marufuji comes in and starts hitting them with some hard chops. Edwards and Marufuji are in full control at the first part of this match until a commercial break and when we come back, The North have taken over. Page is working over Edwards in the corner as The North continue to tag in and out and double team Edwards. Then then hit Edwards with double back breakers and get a near fall. Edwards continues to get worked over in the corner until Edwards reverses and gets a tag in on Marufuji as he comes in on fire. Marufuji hits some stiff chops on Page followed by some quick kicks and strikes that knocks Page into the corner. Edwards comes in and double teams Page and Marufuji goes to cover and gets a near fall. The North gets some brief momentum and then Edwards hits Alexander with a blue thunder bomb for a near fall. After some chaotic action, The North takes out Marufuji and The North hit the double team move for the win.

WINNER: The North via pinfall in 16:00

(Thomas’s Analysis: A great main event between four great wrestlers that was entertaining from start to finish. I like the odd pairing of Edwards and Marufuji and I would be intrigued to see more of that combo in the future. It will be interesting to see who steps up to The North next as they continue to look like the most dominate team in Impact.)

RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (11-5-2019): Moose vs. Willie Mack, Valkyrie vs. Rayne, plus Elgin, Joey Ryan, Ken Shamrock, Dreamer, Dreamer, Petey Williams, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: TNA shares Ace Austin’s message regarding Chris Bey

Related Articles

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com… THOMAS’S IMPACT WRESTLING REPORT NOVEMBER 19, 2019 WINDSOR, ONT., CANADA AT ST. CLAIR COLLEGE AIRED ON TAPE DELAY ON AXS BY JORDAN THOMAS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR Announcers: Josh Matthews, Don Callis [HOUR ONE] (1) DEZ & WENTZ of THE RASCALZ vs. ROHIT RAJU & RAJ SINGH of THE DESI HIT SQUAD vs. THE DEANERS vs. RENO SCUM Wentz and Thornstowe start out the match with Wentz and Dez getting the early momentum as Dez tags in and they double team Thornstowe. Luster tags in and is able to get Dez knocked down and goes for a cover and gets a two count. Thornstowe tags back in but The Deaners tag themselves into the match and double team Thornstowe. Rohit tags in off Thornstowe and The Desi Hit Squad gets some goof offense in on The Deaners. Raj goes for a cover on Cody but only gets a two count. Cody tags in Cousin Jake and he gets some good moves in on Rohit but gets caught by Jake as he delivers a powerbomb and almost gets a three count until all teams come in and break it up. With all teams outside the ring, Cody does a suicide dive to the outside and takes out everyone. That is followed by a dive by Jake, then Wentz and then Dez. Dez then tags in off Rohit but the Hit Squad takes out Dez but the Deaners come in and take out the squad followed by Reno taking out the Deaners. The Rascalz then hit their tag team finisher and get the three count and cover on the Deaners for the win. WINNER: The Rascalz via pinfall in 10:00 -Following the win, Reno Scum attacks The Rascalz and then Trey comes out to help his teammates and takes out Scum. Then Ace Austin makes his way to the ring and takes out Trey with the title and shows the continued alliance between Austin and Scum. Trey’s mother ringside see her son get knocked out by Austin. (Thomas’s Analysis: This was an okay tag team match, nothing really too memorable here except using this match to advance the feud between Austin and Trey and show a strong faction starting here with Austin and Reno Scum.) (2) TAYA VALKYRIE & JOHN E. BRAVO vs. JORDYNNE GRACE – Two-on-One Handicap match -Match starts with Valkyrie and Grace as they size each other up in the middle of the ring until Valkyrie tags in Bravo. Bravo starts talking trash to Grace and poking her with his finger and Grace goes for a swing on Valkyrie to knock her off the ring and then throws Bravo out of the ring. Grace goes for a suicide dive and takes out Bravo. Grave throws in Bravo and starts beating him down until Valkyrie intervenes and Bravo gets a hold on Grace and Valkyrie comes in and starts chopping Grace. Bravo and Valkyrie start double teaming Grace until she turns things around and takes both comepitiors out. Grace isolates Bravo and starts beating the crap out of him followed by a senton. Bravo goes to tag in Valkyrie but she refuses to tag in. Grace then starts beating on Bravo again and goes for a cover and gets the win. WINNER: Grace via pinfall in 4:00 (Thomas’s Analysis: This was a good use of Bravo to get Grace a strong squash match win here against the heel’s manger. It continues to show Valkyrie’s chicken shit heel antics but also made Grace look like a strong opponent to potentially take the title from Valkyrie. Grace has star potential written all over her an I do find the interplay between Bravo and Valkyrie humorous here.) -Backstage, Gama Singh berates The Desi Hit Squad for losing again and if they lose again he says he is going to ship them back home. Fallah Bahh is sitting eating backstage and overhears the conversation and The Hit Squad start to beat down Bahh. -Back from break, RVD sends in a video and says he’s not going to be on the show again because Katie and him were partying all night. -Su Yung continues to walk around backstage in her new persona and she runs into Father James. She introduces herself as Susie to him and she talks about how she’s not sure why she is here. Father James offers his guidance to her and it seems like she agrees and then Rosemary shows up. Rosemary says she knows what he is up to and she wants in to see what Yung’s potential is. Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free) (3) JOHNNY SWINGER vs. BUCK GUNDERSON Match starts with Swinger warming up and Gunderson goes to shake his hand but Swinger strikes him instead and starts beating on Gunderson. Swinger then goes for a head but to Gunderson’s groin and starts choking Gunderson with his own singlet. Gunderson then hits some drop kicks on Swinger but Swinger is able to counter with of course the swinging neck breaker and the win. WINNER: Swinger via pinfall in 2:00 -After the match, Ken Shamrock makes his way to the ring to get revenge on Swinger for taking a crap in Shamrock’s bag. Swinger goes to strike Ken but he counters it and starts beating the hell out of Swinger. Shamrock applies the ankle lock on Swinger as he starts tapping out but Shamrock keeps it locked it for a while until he throws Swinger out of the ring. [HOUR TWO] (4) MOOSE vs. DAGA vs. RICH SWANN vs. MICHAEL ELGIN vs. BRIAN CAGE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD in an elimination gauntlet match to name the number one contender to the Impact World Championship This elimination match starts with Moose vs. Daga as our first match. Moose takes early control in this match as he uses his size to his advantage against Daga but Daga starts to get some momentum back by using his speed and quickness as Daga gets Moose down with a dropkick and takes control of the match. Moose is able to regain control when he suckers in Daga in the corner and hits his head against the turn buckle. Moose then uses some clubbing forearms to keep knocking Daga down. Daga then counters an attempted spear with some forearms from himself and hits Moose with a delayed drop kick in the corner. Moose is then able to get up and counter one of Daga’s moves into a spear and pins Daga for the win in about seven minutes. Moose’s next opponent is Rich Swann. Match starts with Swann trying to get a quick pin by using his qick offense as Swann hits Moose with a dropkick but Moose counters with his own dropkick which sends Swann outside the ring. Moose then takes time out to mess with the fans but this gives Swann the opportunity to get back into the match. Swann is able to hit a counter ddt on Moose and then follows it with some stiff chops to Moose but then Moose lawn darts Swann into the turn buckle which momentarily knocks Swann out. Swann and Moose then trade some strikes and Moose then goes to the top rope and jumps and Swann hits him with a cutter and then sends him into the ropes and then hits a diving cutter which gets Swann a near fall at a two count. Swann then goes for a 450 splash on Moose but Moose gets his knees up and Moose hits the go to hell but Swann kicks out at two. Swann then is able to rollup Moose and gets the three count and the surprise win in about 11 minutes. Swann’s next opponent is Michael Elgin. Elgin charges into the ring and Swann and Elgin trade some dives to the outside and then the action moves back into the ring with Swann in control as he hits Elgin with some kicks but Elgin counters with a pop up power bomb to put Swann down. Elgin then hits Swann with some splashes in the corner which look pretty brutal. Swann then follows by hitting Elgin with a school boy bomb as Elgin was positioned on the top rope. The two then start trading some strikes in the middle of the ring and Elgin counters that with a buckle bomb into a cross face submission move until Swann is able to get to the ropes for the break. Elgin then hits Swann with a one arm dragon suplex on the edge of the ring and Elgin throws Swann back into the ring to hit a top rope move but Swann gets out of the way and then the two trade some kicks in the middle of the ring until Elgin hits a German suplex and clothes line on Swann. It then looks like Swann is bleeding from the mouth and Elgin hits a superplex on Swann but Swann is able to counter into a couple hurricanranas into a super kick. Elgin then hits a dead lift Falcon arrow on Swann off the middle rope but Swann kicks out on the cover. After the ref got in Elgin’s way a a couple of times, Elgin shoves the ref twice and gets a disqualification and Swann wins in about 15 minutes. Elgin continues to beat down on Swann and hits him with a power bomb. After a commercial break, Swann’s next opponent is Brian Cage. Cage enters the ring and looks like he feels bad for Swann because he can barely stand and the blood is really flowing out of his mouth but Swann slaps Cage and hits him with a couple of kicks and then a super kick. Swann then hits a 450 on Cage and goes for the cover but Cage kicks out on one. Swann then hits two more kicks on Cage and then gets Cage down and hits another 450 splash on Cage but he kicks out of the cover at two and a half. Cage then catches Swann and hits him with a suplex but then Swann counters and hits two cutters in a row on Cage. Swann then goes for a phoenix splash but Cage then counters into weapon x for the win in about 6 minutes. Cage’s next and final opponent is Tessa Blanchard. After a standoff where it seems like Cage doesn’t really want to fight his friend, Blanchard then yells at Cage to fight her and the two lock up in a collar and elbow lockup. Blanchard goes fo some kicks to the leg and some forearms to Cage but Cage pushes her off and she then sends Cage outside the ring and goes for three suicide dives in a row but the last one Cage catches her and delivers an F5 on the apron. Back from a break, Cage is in control back in the ring, but Tessa gets back into it after hitting a couple kicks and hitting a pop up ddt for a near fall. Tessa then hits a cross body slam off the top rope and gets a near fall but Cage counters into his own pop up power bomb and gets a near fall. Cage then hits Tessa with an superplex and gets another near fall. Tessa then counters by hitting a cutter on Cage and then a buzzsaw ddt for another near fall as Cage’s lip is busted open with blood spilling all over. Cage hits an Alabama slam on Tessa as she kicks out on a cover and then Cage goes for a version of the razors edge but Tessa counters and is able to hit the Magnum on Cage and he kicks out at two. Tessa then goes to the top rope again for another Magnum but Cage catches her and goes for weapon x but Tessa counters for a roll up and the win in about 15 minutes. WINNER: Blanchard via pinfall in 15:00 to become the new number one contender for the Impact World Championship (Thomas’s Analysis: A great hour long gauntlet match that did the obvious and made Tessa the new number one contender. There is no one hotter in the promotion then her so it makes sense for her to be the one that dethrones Sami Callihan and give Impact its first female World Champion. Sami and Tessa have great chemisty and I would love to see them fight forever and that is a credit to both wrestlers. Swann looked particularly strong in this match overcoming the odds so many times and Elgin and Moose continue their dominate ways. Daga seemed to be the one competitor that got the short end of the stick here and Cage had the tough role of going against the two smaller, over babyfaces.) RECOMMENDED NEXT: 5 YRS AGO – TNA IMPACT TV Report (11-5-2019): Moose vs. Willie Mack, Valkyrie vs. Rayne, plus Elgin, Joey Ryan, Ken Shamrock, Dreamer, Dreamer, Petey Williams, more OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s TNA Impact Hit List: Nic Nemeth and Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards and JDC, Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler

November 23, 2024

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024