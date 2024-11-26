WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/22): Viewership rebounds for episode with Paul Heyman return and CM Punk reveal, comparisons to past two years on Fox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (11/22) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.578 million viewers, compared to 1.234 million the prior week (up against the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on Netflix) and the 1.536 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.480 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 789,000 viewers, but that episode was FS1, not Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ag0, skipping the two Fridays it didn’t air on Fox, was 2.270 million viewers.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.166 million. Then ten-week rolling average, skipping the week it didn’t air on Fox, was 2.241 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.46 rating, compared to 0.32 and 0.47 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.44.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.62 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.60, skipping the two weeks it didn’t air on Fox.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.54 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.54, skipping the week it didn’t air on Fox.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport – Women’s United States Championship Tournament match

Cody Rhodes to go face to face with Kevin Owens

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (11/22): Cody and KO exchange, return of Paul Heyman, CM Punk, L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title defense, Chelsea Green, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: MLW “Slaughterhouse” results (11/23): Vetter’s review of Akira vs. Mads Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match, Satoshi Kojima vs. Bobby Fish for the MLW Title, Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)