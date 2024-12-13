AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (12/11): Winter is Coming special improves slightly over last week, comparisons to last two years, cable ranking, ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (12/11) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 594,000 viewers, compared to 586,000 the prior week and the 536,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 577,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 845,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 811,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 950,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 891,000.

Article continues below…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.17 and 0.15 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.19 (excluding the show on Tuesday ten weeks ago).

One year ago, it drew a a 0.30 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.27.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.33 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

Compared to other cable shows on Wednesday night, Dynamite finished behind MTV’s “Challenge: Battle of Eras” (0.19), a Fox News program (0.19), a holiday movie on Freeform (which drew a 0.20 demo rating), and the NBA Cup game on TNT (0.43 rating).

The announced matches and segments were…

Jon Moxley & Pac vs. Jay White & Orange Cassidy

Mariah May vs. Mina Shirakawa – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay – Continental Classic Gold League match

Ricochet vs. Brody King – Continental Classic Gold League match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly (Winner to face MJF at Worlds End)

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (12/11): Dissension among top babyfaces, MJF-Cole saga, Darby’s promo, Ospreay vs. Claudio, Ricochet vs. Brody, Continental Classic finishes, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: ROH taping spoilers (12/12): Full results of matches taped for an upcoming HonorClub show (spoilers)

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…