FREE PODCAST 12/12 – WKPWP PPV Preview: Keller & Fann preview every match, analyze hype, predict outcomes + Roundtable Review of 2006 SNME relaunch (144 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents our WWE SNME Preview episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Wade is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann from the VIP podcast, “Everything with Rich & Wade.” They look at each of the matches on the show, evaluate the hype, look at the pros and cons of various possible outcomes, and predict finishes including Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, the Women’s U.S. Title Final, Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky, and Gunther vs. Damien Priest vs. Finn Balor, plus the return of Jesse Ventura.

After that, we bring you the previously VIP-exclusive WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event roundtable podcast after the previous relaunch of the Saturday Night’s Main Event series on March 18, 2006. Wade was joined by PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Bruce Mitchell with analysis of each of the matches and the larger focus on the McMahon family. Matches include Shane McMahon vs. Shawn Michaels, Mickie James & Trish Stratus vs. Candice Michelle & Victoria, and John Cena & Triple H vs. Randy Orton & Kurt Angle & Rey Mysterio.

