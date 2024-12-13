VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Continental Classic overview and how to improve it, Heyman on plethora of titles, New Day’s turn, Athena, NXT Deadline, Wyatt Sicks, Rey Fenix (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade talks with Rich about these topics:
- The follow-up to the heel turn of New Day
- Paul Heyman on how to deal with the plethora of titles
- AEW Continental Classic overview and ideas for how to improve it
- The Rey Fenix saga and related issues
- Athena being hidden in ROH
- The WWE “transfer window” concept
- Thoughts on NXT Deadline
- The Wyatt Sicks and whether they’ve been creative abandoned and how to get them back on track
- Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings
