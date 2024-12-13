VIP AUDIO 12/12 – Everything with Rich & Wade: AEW Continental Classic overview and how to improve it, Heyman on plethora of titles, New Day’s turn, Athena, NXT Deadline, Wyatt Sicks, Rey Fenix (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade talks with Rich about these topics:

The follow-up to the heel turn of New Day

Paul Heyman on how to deal with the plethora of titles

AEW Continental Classic overview and ideas for how to improve it

The Rey Fenix saga and related issues

Athena being hidden in ROH

The WWE “transfer window” concept

Thoughts on NXT Deadline

The Wyatt Sicks and whether they’ve been creative abandoned and how to get them back on track

Reaction to AEW Dynamite ratings

