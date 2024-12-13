News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/12 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Machado discuss Cody and the Winged Eagle, Women’s US Title Final, DIY turn heel, more (60 min.)

December 13, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Jorge Machado acknowledge:

  • Cody and the Winged Eagle???
  • Saturday Main Event: Rhodes vs. Owens
  • Kevin’s car interview
  • Drew and Kevin on the same path?
  • Did Seth take out Jey after all?
  • Saturday Main Event: Gunther vs. Priest vs. Balor
  • The Invincible Iron Man (vol. 1) Issues 120-128, “Demon in a Bottle”
  • Saturday Main Event: Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky
  • Is Rhea vs. Charlotte next?
  • Saturday Main Event: WWE Women’s United States Championship Final
  • Does Tiffy cash in for the US Championship?
  • DIY turn heel, win big
  • Is Jorge Karrion’s biggest fan???
  • And more…

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024