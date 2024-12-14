AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/13): Bryan Keith vs. Matt Cardona, Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron, Hobbs & Davis vs. Archer & Takeshita, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE “WINTER IS COMING” TV REPORT

DECEMBER 13, 2024

RECORDED AT THE T-MOBILE CENTER IN KANSAS CITY, MO

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) MATT CARDONA vs. “BAD APPLE” BRYAN KEITH

Chris Jericho accompanied Keith to the ring before Jericho joined the commentary team. Highlights were then shown of the recent contract signing between Jericho and Matt Cardona for their title match at ROH Final Battle. Cardona and Keith tied up as Cardona pushed Keith to the mat in the early going. Cardona hit Keith with a clothesline then dropped Keith face-first to the mat. Keith was knocked to the outside as Cardona hit him with a dropkick through the ropes. Cardona hit Keith with a Russian leg sweep to the barricade.

Keith pushed Cardona off the apron, head first into the steel steps. Keith got Cardona back into the ring and wrenched away at his neck. Keith continued his onslaught as Jericho cheered him on from commentary. Keith nailed Cardona across the side of the head with a kick across the face. [c]

Keith kicked Cardona in the corner, then bit him across the face. Cardona turned the tides as he planted Keith face-first to the mat. Cardona hit a missile dropkick off the middle ropes but Keith fired back and covered for two. Cardona hit a straight jacket slam on Keith for a two count. Cardona hit his finish on Keith out of nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid opener but the outcome was never in doubt. Both men looked good as Jericho hyped up their ROH title match on next week’s Final Battle.)

(2) TONI STORM vs. HARLEY CAMERON

The commentary team hyped up the fact that this was not the same Toni Storm wwe have seen as of late. Storm offered a handshake as Cameron locked in a headlock. Storm kicked Cameron before hitting a snap suplex. Storm had Cameron in the corner and naked her with a series of right hands. [c]

Cameron had the advantage but Storm mounted a comeback. Storm knocked Cameron down with a series of clotheslines before hitting a fisherman’s suplex for a close count. Cameron came back with a pin attempt for a very close two count. Storm hit a sky high for two. Storm hit a hip attack in the corner before hitting Cameron with Storm Zero. Storm picked up the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 7:30

(Moynahan’s Take: An okay match as Storm returns to in-ring action. A lot has been said about Storm reappearing on Rampage, and here is my take…who cares, there is a story to be told so let’s see how this unfolds.)

– A video package aired recapping the latest Continental Classic action.

(3) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. SHAZZA MCKENZIE

Deonna quickly pushed Shazza into the corner and hit her with a series of kicks to the midsection. Deonna followed up with a short-arm lariat. Shazza went to the top rope but Deonna cut her off. Deonna followed up with a spear, then a powerbomb. Deonna locked in an arm bar for the quick victory.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK)

– Alex Marvez was backstage with Kris Statlander. Statlander talked about her match with Mercedez Mone at Full Gear, and said she was banged up but was always moving forward. Statlander said she would wrestle at tomorrow’s Collision and would then appear at Holiday Bash on Wednesday. She said she had unfinished business with the TBS title. [c]

– Tony Schiavone interviewed the Don Callis Family inside the ring. Callis said he had something important to say as the crowd booed. Callis said he was in the business of getting over as the crowd got louder with its boos. Callis reminded the fans about WIll Ospreay, and how Ospreay was the most over wrestler until Fletcher put him down. Callis then called Ospreay a bitch before Fletcher took the mic. Fletcher said the crowd could boo as much as they wanted but it would change absolutely nothing. He said he would win the Continental Classic. Fletcher said no one would get in the way of him and his destiny. Callis then called his family the “one percenters.”

Powerhouse Hobbs’s music hit as he and Mark Davis came to the ring.

(4) POWERHOUSE HOBBS & MARK DAVIS vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & LANCE ARCHER

Hobbs and Takeshita started things off. Takeshita bailed to the outside as Archer hit the ring in his place. Hobbs and Archer traded blows before Hobbs got the upper hand and nailed Archer with a series of blows in the corner. Davis tagged in and followed up with a similar series of right hands in the corner. Hobbs and Davis double teamed Archer as they dropped him with a double suplex for a one count. [c]

Davis tried to mount a comeback but Archer cut off his hot tag to Hobbs in time. Takeshita tagged in and powered Davis up for a suplex. Davis nailed Takeshita with a right hand before he tagged in Hobbs. Hobbs hit the ring as a house of fire and took out Takeshita with a number of clotheslines. Takeshita fired back with a forearm shot but was caught with a clothesline by Hobbs.

Takeshita got right back up and hit Hobbs across the face with a knee strike. Archer and Davis hot the ring and went back and forth. Archer hit Davis with a huge boot to the face. Takeshita and Archer got Davis on top of the ropes before Hobbs slammed all three men to the mat.

Hobbs tagged in but Takeshita rocked him with a forearm shot, then Archer booted him across the face. Archer followed with a chokeslam for a close count. Davis yanked Takeshita to the outside and threw him into the barrier. Inside the ring. Hobbs power slammed Archer. Hobbs hit a spinebuster for the win.

WINNERS in 12:30: Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid main event with Hobbs walking away looking strong. We’ve seen a lot of momentum behind Hobbs the last number of years, and I’m personally ready for him to reach the next level.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fine hour of professional wrestling but nowhere near last week’s Continental Classic ‘power hour.’ Not a ton of storyline progression but go out of your way to catch the main event if nothing else. Toni Storm’s in-ring return was fun for what it was, and I suspect there is more to this than meets the eye, so stay focused on where this goes. Until next week – stay safe everyone!