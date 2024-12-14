WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS (12/14): Pomares’s alt perspective on Gunther vs. Priest vs. Balor, Cody vs. KO, Green vs. Michin, Morgan vs. Sky, Sami vs. Drew

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT RESULTS

DECEMBER 14, 2024

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK AT NASSAU VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM

STREAMING LIVE ON PEACOCK & BROADCASTING LIVE ON NBC

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Ventura

Ring announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a retro-style video package to hype up the show.

– Joe Tessitore introduced Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura to discuss tonight’s match card and the main event.

– Pat McAfee returned to the commentary table to join Michael Cole for tonight’s show.

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Sami immediately attacked Drew, only for Drew to smash his head into the turnbuckle. Sami cornered Drew and pummeled him down with a barrage of right hands before clothelining him out of the ring. Before Drew could react, Sami crashed into him with an Arabian moonsault. Sami low-bridged Drew, only for Drew to countered a plancha with a Fallaway Slam over the commentary table, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Drew launched Sami across the ring with a belly-to-belly suplex. Sami caught Drew with a rising kick and a boot to the face, followed by a diving axe handle. Sami made Drew crash into the ring post, but Drew shut him down with a spinebuster for a nearfall. Drew immediately dropped Sami with a sitout powerbomb for a nearfall.

Sami countered an avalanche White Noise with a sunset flip powerbomb, but he kicked out at two. Drew blocked the Blue Thunderbomb and clobbered Sami with a Glasgow Kiss. Sami blocked the Claymore kick with a boot to the face and hit him with a Blue Thunderbomb for a close nearfall. Drew rolled out of the ring to avoid the Helluva Kick and rolled back in to shock Sami with the Claymore kick.

WINNER: Drew McIntyre at 10:06

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really fun opening contest to start the show on a strong note and immediately put Drew McIntyre back near the top. Drew continuing his path of self-righteous by attacking those who joined forces with Roman Reigns is a compelling follow-up to his last feud and hopefully will lead to a major program as we approach the road to WrestleMania.)

– WWE Hall of Famers Rich Hamer and Jimmy Hart were shown watching the show from the crowd.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, recapping the rivalry between

(2) LIV MORGAN vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship

Liv blasted Sky with a pair of dropkicks, until Sky laid her out with a flapjack. Sky blocked a sunset flip powerbomb and clocked Liv with a kick to the face, setting her up for an Asai moonsault, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sky sent Liv out of the ring with a pair of dropkicks and crushed her with a suicide dive into a crossbody. Sky nailed Liv with a springboard missile dropkick for a close two count. Liv evaded a double knee strike and put Sky down with a Backstabber, setting her up for a diving Codebreaker and a two count. Sky put Liv down with a series of German suplexes, but she managed to kick out at two. Liv caught Sky off-guard with a Codebreaker after she seemingly missed a move from the top rope. Sky put Liv down with an inside cradle and cracked her with a knee to the face. Sky crushed Liv with a double knee strike in the corner, but Liv blocked her Moonsault with her feet. Liv immediately spiked Sky with Oblivion to pick up the win.

WINNER: Liv Morgan at 9:07 (Still Women’s World Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A rare clean win from Liv Morgan in one of her most solid performances since turning heel. I’m very mixed on the result because I’m a huge fan of Iyo Sky and the ending to this week’s Raw really convinced me that the way to go was a Ripley vs. Sky feud. I know they still have to wrap up the Liv and Ripley feud, but I’m so done with it that I was very hopeful to see a title change here.)

– After the match, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan had a face-off at the top of the ramp.

[Commercial Break]

(3) GUNTHER vs. DAMIAN PRIEST vs. FINN BÁLOR – World Heavyweight Championship

Priest and Gunther sent Finn out of the ring with forearm strikes before Priest knocked Gunther down with a kick to the head. Priest crashed into Gunther with a Tope con Hilo, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Priest attacked Finn with forearm strikes, until Gunther shut both of them down with big boots. Gunther knocked Priest off his feet with a chop and put him in a Boston Crab. Finn tried to attack Gunther with a chop, only for Gunther to retaliate with a chop of his own. Finn caught Gunther with a Pele kick, but Priest quickly hit both of them with lariats. Priest blasted Gunther and FInn with a barrage of chops and elbow strikes. Priest blocked a chop from Gunther, walked on the top rope and crushed him with a crossbody before putting Finn down with a flatliner.

Gunther stopped Priest from hitting Finn with the Razor’s Edge, but couldn’t follow up with a powerbomb. Finn took Priest and Gunther down with sling blades, only for Gunther to put him in a sleeper hold. Priest nailed Gunther with a pump kick and launched Finn out of the ring. Gunther trapped Priest in a sleeper hold, until he was able to break the hold. Priest dropped Gunther with South of Heaven, but Finn dropped him with a reverse DDT.

Finn clocked Priest with a shotgun dropkick before Gunther tripped him on the top rope. Priest put Gunther down with the Razor’s Edge and FInn crushed him with the Coup de Grace. Priest broke Finn’s pinfall and laid him out with South of the Heaven, only for Gunther to pull him out of the ring. Gunther trapped Priest in a sleeper hold and planted him with a powerbomb on the steel steps. Back in the ring, Gunther hit Finn with a shotgun dropkick and finished him with a powerbomb.

WINNER: Gunther at 11:10 (Still World Heavyweight Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty good three-way match to seemingly have Gunther put an end to his issues with both Priest and Finn, as the end of the match showed his more dominant side. As for Priest and Finn, I hope this short stop is a springboard to a match to end their feud. I’m hoping that this will lead to a match at the Netflix debut that allows both men to move on to different and more interesting storylines.)

[Commercial Break]

– Jesse Ventura spoke from up the stage to put over Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

(4) MICHIN vs. CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) – Women’s United States Championship

Michin put Green in a headlock and knocked her down with an arm drag, only for Green to throw her out of the ring. Michin blocked a suicide dive with a slap and trapped her in a modified Boston Crab using the ropes. Green distracted the referee, allowing Niven to flatten Michin with a Boss Man Slam, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Michin countered the Rough Ryder with a powerbomb and dropped her with a couple of German suplexes. Michin hit Green with a Tornado DDT, only for Green to drop her with Rough Ryder for a nearfall. Green accidentally crashed into Niven with a suicide dive, allowing Michin to crush both of them with a cannonball off the apron. Michin caught Green with Eat Defeat, but she was able to put her foot on the rope at the last second. Niven distracted the referee, until Michin knocked her down with a dropkick. Green flipped over Michin’s body and immediately put her down with the Unprettier.

WINNER: Chelsea Green at 8:06 (Inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: While I would have liked for Chelsea Green’s booking to be stronger prior to the start of this tournament, I can’t deny that I’m very pleased to see one of the most consistently entertaining WWE performers be rewarded. I don’t have much faith that this title will be booked very well based on how much time women get outside the top of the division, but I’m confident Chelsea can pull out an entertaining reign no matter what.)

[Commercial Break]

– Koko B. Ware and Greg Valentine were shown watching the show from the crowd.

– Jesse Ventura joined the commentary table.

– A video package was shown, recapping the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

– Kevin Owens made his way to the ring, ahead of his title match.

[Commercial Break]

(5) CODY RHODES vs. KEVIN OWENS – Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Kevin immediately rolled out of the ring and stood next to the title, until Cody rolled out to brawl with him. Cody smashed Kevin’s head into the announce table and blasted him with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Cody hit Kevin with a drop-down punch and planted him with a suplex facebuster. Kevin rammed Cody into the ring post and dropped him with a back suplex on the announce table, as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Kevin crushed Cody with a Swanton Bomb for a close two count. Cody attacked Kevin with a series of right hands and an elbow strike, followed by a shoulder tackle. Cody took Kevin down with a snap powerslam, followed by a Disaster Kick. Kevin rolled out of the ring to avoid the Cody Cutter and caught Cody off-guard with a thrust kick. Kevin cleared the announce table, only for Cody to shock him with an RKO on top of it. Back in the ring, Cody hit Kevin with the Cody Cutter, but he managed to kick out at two.

Kevin blocked a superplex and put Cody down with the avalanche spinning suplex for a nearfall. Cody tried to counter the Stunner with Cross Rhodes, only for Kevin to shove him into the referee and hit him with a Stunner. Another referee showed up to make the count, but Cody kicked out at two. Cody caught Kevin with a thrust kick before accidentally taking the referee out with a springboard crossbody. Kevin threw Cody shoulder-first into the ring post and picked up a chair. Cody evaded a chair shot and dropped Kevin with the Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes onto a chair for the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes at 12:03 (Still Undisputed WWE Universal Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: A very well-worked encounter between two wrestlers with strong chemistry with a kind of unsatisfying main event. I like the idea of Kevin Owens having more legitimate gripes against Cody who was at the end of a visual pin and actively cheated at the end. However, the fact that these have been feuding for so long and that this was built as such a momentous occasion, only left me wishing we got a more interesting step in this story ahead of the obvious rematch. I suppose this was mostly on me for assuming this special would be a bit more consequential than it actually ended up being.)

