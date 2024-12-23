FREE PODCAST 12/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (12-19-2019) McMahon & Soucek react to Dark Order destroying The Elite, Killer Kross’s release, Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, more (163 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the All Elite Aftershow from Dec. 19, 2019 and Grit & Glitter from Dec. 23, 2019.

Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek react to AEW Dynamite. They begin the show talking about a very confusing main event angle where the Dark Order took out all of The Elite. They also discuss Killer Kross FINALLY getting his release from Impact Wrestling, Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy, and more on the AEW Women’s Division. From there, they take listener emails on AEW Dark, whether or not cereal is a soup (and Mike has to apologize to the cream-based soup community), and Mike and Andrew are both mortified about what Chicago puts on their hot dogs.

Then in the second part, we present “Grit & Glitter” from five years ago this week where Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Emily Pratt compare the women’s wrestling matches and presentation of female valets on WWE TLC, NWA Into the Fire, and ROH Final Battle.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO