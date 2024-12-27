AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (12/27): Jericho vs. Anthony Bowens, Nick Wayne vs. Hook, Thunder Rosa vs. Leila Grey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE “NEW YEAR’S SMASH” TV REPORT

DECEMBER 27, 2024

RECORDED AT THE HAMMERSTEIN BALLROOM IN NEW YORK, N.Y.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

(1) CHRIS JERICHO (w/Big Bill) vs. ANTHONY BOWENS (w/Max Caster)

Jericho offered to scissor Bowens who declined with a number of chops. Bowens remained on the offensive as he knocked Jericho to the mat. Caster distracted Bowens inadvertently which allowed Jericho to jab Bowens in the eyes. Jericho chopped away at Bowens in the corner as the commentary team hyped up tomorrow’s Worlds End PPV. Bowens countered and sent Jericho to the corner.

The two traded chops in the middle of the ring until Bowens gained control and kicked away at Jericho, then covered for two. Bowens missed a dropkick as Jericho held the ropes. Jericho went for a lionsault but Bowens blocked it and hit a twisting hangman DDT for two. Jericho came back and was able to lock in the Lion Tamer. [c]

Bowens hit a roundhouse right hand, then a Fameasser for a two count. Bowens climbed the ropes as Jericho cut him off. Bowens threw Jericho to the floor, then flew off the top onto Jericho and Big Bill. Bowens threw Jericho into the ring and climbed the ropes before Bryan Keith came out and distracted the ref. Caster hit the ring and double teamed Jericho with Bowens.

Jericho and Bowens went back and forth as Caster left the ring. Jericho missed a Judas Effect as Bowens rolled him up for two. Caster and Keith hit the ring again and fought over the ROH title. Bowens tried to get Caster’s attention, who turned around and accidentally nailed Bowens with the title. Jericho covered for the win. [c]

WINNER: Chris Jericho in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A big ‘ol eh from me. This was fine for what it was but it was total storyline, with more tension between Caster and Bowens. Can’t they break up already!?)

– A video package aired showing Private Party walking through the NY subway with a lot of fans and photographers trying to follow them.

(2) PRIVATE PARTY (Zay & Quen) vs. LEO SPARROW & ALEC PRICE

Private Party got a warm welcome from their hometown crowd. Price and Zay started things off, with Zay immediately nailing a dropkick before he tagged in Quen. Private Party double teamed Price and hit Gin and Juice for the quick win.

WINNERS: Private Party in 1:00

– After the match, Leo Rush and Action Andretti came to the ramp and Private Party immediately went on the attack. Top Flight then joined the fray as all three teams battled by ringside.

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. Looks like we may have a three-way for the tag titles on tomorrow’s PPV?)

– Powerhouse Hobbs was backstage talking about his International Title match against Konosuke Takeshita at Worlds End. Hobbs talked about how Don Callis treated him after he went down with an injury. He said tomorrow would truly be a Worlds End.

(3) THUNDER ROSA vs. LEILA GREY

The two shook hands before locking up. They traded holds before Grey dropped Rosa to the mat. Rosa quickly turned the tide into a headlock. Rosa hit a few arm drags before nailing Grey with a clothesline. Grey went on the offense as she dismantled Rosa with a series of strikes. Rosa fired back and nailed Grey with a dropkick. [c]

Grey hit a snap suplex on Rosa as Rosa fired back and nailed Grey with a series of strikes. Rosa came off the ropes with a double knee strike, then a running dropkick across Grey’s face as she laid across the ropes. Rosa hit Grey with a few forearms but Grey caught her and dropped Rosa with a side effect for two. Rosa hit Grey across the back, then locked in a cobra clutch for the quick tap out.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 8:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A hard-hitting match at times, with both women looking strong. I liked the pace they both kept throughout this short match as Rosa gets ready for Mariah May on tomorrow’s PPV.)

– Tony Schiavone ran down the Worlds End card.

(4) NICK WAYNE (w/Christian Cage and The Patriarchy) vs. HOOK

Wayne attacked Hook before the bell as Hook had his back turned. Hook quickly turned the tide and went on the attack. Hook threw Wayne across the ring with a suplex but Wayne came right back with a snap suplex. Wayne hit a snap leg drop then covered for two. Hook threw Wayne to the outside and followed. Wayne threw Hook into the steel steps before Christian smashed Hook’s injured hand with the metal contract across the steel steps. The ref saw it and threw the Patriarchy out. [c]

Wayne ripped Hooks cast off before stomping away at the injured hand. Hook hit a suplex on Wayne as he tried fighting back. Hook threw Wayne across the ring before he hit another suplex. Hook followed with a fisherman’s suplex for two. Hook tried for another suplex but Wayne hit him across the injured hand. Both men fought on the apron as Wayne once again went after Hook’s hand. Wayne went for Wayne’s World but Hook countered and drove Wayne into the apron.

Hook rolled Wayne into the ring and covered for two. Wayne bit Hook’s injured hand then went to the top rope. Wayne hit a perfect frog splash for two. Wayne stood over Hook and mocked him with Shibata’s pose. Wayne suplexed Hook but Hook popped right up and took out Wayne. The crowd chanted for Hook as Kip Sabian and Cage came back to the ring. Shibata chased them back with a huge 2×4. Hook and Wayne countered moves inside the ring until Hook caught Wayne with Red Rum for the win.

WINNER: Hook in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid main event with some great action. It’s odd that this storyline has gone on as long as it has without Hook getting his official match against Christian Cage.)

– Death Riders were shown backstage with a beat up Darby Allin. They placed a metal chair across his neck and stomped down on it. Moxley then kicked Darby down a set of metal stairs as the commentary team sounded disgusted. The Death Riders then made their way toward the ring. [c]

Jon Moxley said he had to make some difficult and unpopular decisions as of late. He said a lot of people in AEW don’t like him or what the Death Riders do. He said now was a good time for anyone in the back to come tell them all about the problems they have with Death Riders. Komander was the first to come out but was immediately attacked by Claudio. Top Flight came out next as they were also attacked. Orange Cassidy’s music hit as he came out next.

Marina stared down Cassidy on the ramp as Willow’s music hit and she took it to Marina. Hangman Page and Jay White also hit the ring as a brawl broke out amongst everyone in the ring. The locker room emptied as all hell broke loose. Christian Cage was shown looking on from the balcony.

Pac grabbed a metal bar and smashed the arena lighting control panel. The entire arena went dark as the Death Riders grabbed a camera and went backstage. They brought the camera to the production truck and Moxley said he was putting an end to Rampage as the screen went black.

(Moynahan’s Take: A strong go-home segment as we head into Worlds End. This Death Riders storyline has needed to turn it up a level or three and I am hoping what we just saw on tonight’s show was a preview of more to come on tomorrow’s PPV. What that looks like, time will tell.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The final AEW Rampage for “the foreseeable future,” as Tony Khan put it recently. It has been an extremely fun ride to be able to cover this show from start to finish here on the Torch, and hey, maybe one day it will return and I can return with it. Until then, check me out alongside my co-host, Alex McDonald on the 90’s Pastcast podcast on the PWTorch Dailycast feed. Oh, and of course, stay safe everyone!

