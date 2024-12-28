20 YRS AGO – WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT (12-23-2004): Vince McMahon rips on media skepticism about merits of war in Iraq, Booker T vs. Renee Dupree, Guerrero & Rey vs. Reigns & Angle, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 20 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE SMACKDOWN

DECEMBER 23, 2004

TAPED DAYS EARLIER IN IRAQ

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

-The show opened with Vince McMahon strutting to the ring to his “No Chance in Hell” theme song as Michael Cole and Tazz introduced the show. Cole talked about how he and his colleagues had met so many troops in recent days and what a great experience it was. I hope Cole was really there this year, otherwise he shouldn’t be including himself.

-Vince McMahon entered the ring and said WWE wrestlers had volunteered to meet the troops and shake hands. He said they were thrilled to be there. He then went into a political speech that was neither right wing or left wing, but just simple-minded anti-media rant, complaining about how the mainstream media coverage has been entirely negative and not focusing enough on the positives of the war in Iraq.

(Keller’s Analysis: I believe Vince McMahon truly believes what he is saying, but more than anything this comes across as a way to use the troops to rip on his no. 1 enemy – the mainstream media.

I’d like to know which general who is speaking out against the way the war is being fought shouldn’t be interviewed, or which soldier who is questioning the quality of their equipment shouldn’t be aired, or which amputee shouldn’t shown to get across the realities of war should be kept away from cameras. There aren’t any major media entities painting the troops as bad guys or going out of their way to dig up incidents where they are acting in anything but noble ways.

But the quality of the war planning and analyzing the rationale to be there should be vigorously debates. There is no better way to show support to the troops than to be sure the political leadership, who historically have been more concerned with their legacy than the safety of the troops or the prudence of the war, are being held accountable.

Note: My journalism college professor, Ronald Ross, was an award-winning journalist who spent years overseas in Vietnam, so I have acquired passionate views on the role of the media during wartime.) Is it great that WWE is entertaining the troops? Absolutely. Should Vince McMahon use it as a political platform from the opening minute of the show? No. That besmirches what should be an apolitical entertaining of the troops.)

-McMahon introduced Lilian Garcia, who sang the National Anthem. Cole and Tazz said even though Lilian is usually part of Raw, because she grew up in a military family. She really wanted to make the trip.

[Commercial Break]

-Footage aired of the WWE wrestlers sleeping on the military plane. Kurt Angle said he didn’t want any footage shown of him sleeping because his lower lip sticks out and he drools.

1 — BOOKER T vs. RENE DUPREE

No coincidence that the “prissy French heel” is the first wrestler losing on this show. Cole and Tazz took the opportunity, of course, to point out France’s position on the war. Tazz said the French lack testicular fortitude. Cole said: “The morale has been tremendous here all week. Nothing like I expected.” Tazz backed up those comments. I wish I felt those were being said only because that’s what they experienced, not because that’s what the growingly-political Vince McMahon wanted propagated on the show over and over again. Booker T wins easily with a scissors kick.

WINNER: Booker T at 3:23.

STAR RATING: 1/2* — Just a TV squash.

-A female soldier was interviewed, talking about how she and her husband are going to cross paths as she returns home and he is sent overseas, and they’ll only have a short time to spend together.

[Commercial Break]

-Clips aired of wrestlers talking, including Mick Foley stating that things are not as grim as they’ve seen on the evening news. I can’t believe the military didn’t send WWE to the place where things are a disaster and morale was bad so it could be broadcast on UPN two days before Christmas for the nation to see. JBL was portrayed as a big babyface (big surprise given the political tone of the show) in entertaining the troops with stories and cheerleading. By no means do the political undertones take away from the genuine smiles by WWE personnel and the troops, which ultimately superseded any of the negatives that come from McMahon politicizing the trip.

[Commercial Break]

-More clips aired of WWE wrestlers interacting with soldiers.

-A man dressed as Santa walked to the ring. He introduced Dawn Marie, Jackie, and Torrie who hugged the troops who were lucky enough to have front row positioning. Jackie and Dawn got into a fight. Torrie then reveals that Santa was really Mick Foley. Cole then said, “The soldiers here are proud of their duty, proud of their fight, proud of their job. Because of this, many soldiers deciding to reenlist for duty right here in Iraq.” Why do I suspect that line was scripted word-for-word by McMahon. They showed a soldier talking about how he’s made the best friends of his life while serving overseas, then reenlisting for five years as Rey Mysterio, Vince, Torrie, Undertaker, and Booker T held up an American flag in the background.

[Commercial Break]

-A soldier who is a mother of a three year old talked about how tough it was to miss Christmas with her son.

2 — UNDERTAKER vs. HEIDENREICH

Taker got enough near falls that Heidenreich grew frustrated and escaped into the crowd. Cole drew an analogy between Heidenreich and the Iraqi troops.

WINNER: Undertaker via countout in 5:00.

STAR RATING: 3/4*

-A touching clip aired of a solder talking about how it’s been ten-and-a-half months since he saw his wife and newborn and two other children. Then he revealed he would be home for Christmas, saying his wife wouldn’t know about it until she watched the show and saw him say it.

[Commercial Break]

-Rey Mysterio, Foley, Big Show, Lillian, and Angle talked about how the trip was a life-changing experience and highlight for them. Rey, Booker, and Lillian all said they wanted to come back next year. Rey added that he hoped there wouldn’t be a war next year to come back to, though. Eddie Guerrero talked about the deep, deep sense of gratitude he felt toward the troops. Lilian teared up and said the troops would be in her prayers. Now this is the good stuff about a show like this. Not political or agenda-based, just 100 percent heartfelt and uncontroversially true – that the troops are the real heroes of this country and they deserve praise and acclaim saying so in no uncertain words.

[Commercial Break]

3 — HARDCORE HOLLY vs. KENZO SUZUKI

Kenzo wrestled barefoot, pointed out by Cole and Tazz. Holly won clean.

WINNER: Holly in 3:00.

STAR RATING: 1/2*

[Commercial Break]

-JBL drove to the ring in a humvee and then walked out dressed up in a bio-hazard suit covering his entire body. Cole said JBL said last week he was scared to come into a warzone. I can’t believe WWE is concerned about Randy Orton being seen in public with Triple H since their feuding on the air, but then show JBL being a babyface throughout the show, smiling with troops with normal clothes, and then portray him in-character in this skit. I’m not saying one is right and one is wrong, I’m just saying that those two policies seem a bit contradictory. JBL unmasked and said, “Okay, I admit I’m a little nervous.” He said his accommodations were atrocious, the food didn’t “have an exit strategy,” and their toilet paper made him “rough downstairs, if you know what I’m saying.” He then took credit for “doing their job” by taking credit for killing Saddam’s sons and capturing Saddam. He got booed a little for that. He then took a pro-beer stance and got some cheers. He thanked the troops for supporting him and said, “I know everybody here wants to chant his name.” He asked them to do it in a whisper so the enemy doesn’t know where we are.” He said he was going back to his Four Seasons in New York City and he’d see them all again when they start a war someplace else. Who would have thought the most left-wing-sounding speech would come from JBL? Unfortunately for WWE, JBL was treated as a top star because last time most of these troops watched WWE TV, he was a lower-card tag team wrestler. JBL tripped. The troops laughed. Big Show then walked out and told JBL that every WWE superstar is there in support of the armed forces. “We are here to pay tribute to them, not you,” said Show. “You look like an aluminum foil pile of chicken crap. Honestly, I think you’re a deserter.” (Uh, isn’t that Randy Orton?) Big Show headbutted JBL out of the ring, drawing big cheers from the troops. Big Show apparently didn’t have razors on the trip since his hair began to grow back.

[Commercial Break]

-Booker T said he’s only been there a few days, and many soldiers have been there years. He said it really makes you appreciate every breathing moment. One soldier was interviewed saying “there are good days and there are bad days,” but as long as everyone back home supports them, it makes it all worthwhile. Rey, Angle, and Holly talked about their unqualified support for the troops. One of the soldiers in a leadership position told Angle he hopes they aren’t there next year to see him again. Cole said, “The American spirit alive and well.”

[Commercial Break]

4 — EDDIE GUERRERO & REY MYSTERIO vs. KURT ANGLE & LUTHER REIGNS

WINNERS: Guerrero & Mysterio at 6:00.

STAR RATING: *1/2 — This show wasn’t about quality wrestling or forwarding storylines, it was about presenting some decent action and babyfaces winning. The show accomplished that.

-A music video ended the show featuring clips of WWE personnel visiting the troops. You’d have to not be human to not have fought back a few tears while watching the smiles and tears of the troops in various scenes, especially the injured ones. The video ended with Vince McMahon talking about the “fighting spirit” of the American soldiers.

