FREE PODCAST 12/27 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Radican & Barnett: Green’s US Women’s Championship celebration, in-ring confrontation between Rhodes and Owens, more (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to talk about Smackdown’s Tag Team Division, potential new spot for Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes in-ring confrontation, and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO