FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview and predict AEW Worlds End (113 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Overall thoughts on the Continental Classic

Elevating Ricochet

Okada’s performance

Preview of AEW Worlds End

Continental Classic final matches

Takeshita vs. Hobbs

Mercedes vs. Statlander

May vs. Thunder Rosa

MJF vs. Adam Cole

AEW World Championship

Upcoming shows and lineups

Emails and trivia

