News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview and predict AEW Worlds End (113 min.)

December 28, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Overall thoughts on the Continental Classic
  • Elevating Ricochet
  • Okada’s performance
  • Preview of AEW Worlds End
  • Continental Classic final matches
  • Takeshita vs. Hobbs
  • Mercedes vs. Statlander
  • May vs. Thunder Rosa
  • MJF vs. Adam Cole
  • AEW World Championship
  • Upcoming shows and lineups
  • Emails and trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024