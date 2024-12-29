WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (12/27): Nick Aldis lays down the law, Winged Eagle Rises Like a Phoenix, Los Garza unleashed, Austin Theory needs a reset, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The holidays are in full swing, which might make one think WWE would have taken an easy way out and had a blow-off show. In the words of LA Knight, ‘Nah Nah!’ This was a show full of little, unexpected gems of professional wrestling and the bombastic, vitriolic conflict between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. I had a blast this week, and I’m betting you did too. As always, I’m Chris Adams, and you can reach me at cadamsowj@gmail.com if you think I’ve missed!

HITS

Nick Aldis Lays Down the Law: The opening segment to Smackdown set the tone for what would explode near the show’s end. Nick Aldis excels as General Manager. I can’t believe his commanding presence is just for the screen. I have to imagine that his insight and gravitas add something backstage and in the locker room. He embodies the role of General Manager, giving it life and teeth! Setting a challenge for Kevin Owens to return the Winged Eagle was the right move, as it forced both KO and Cody into a crucible that will have lasting impact in the months to come! Speaking of that crucible, Cody’s slow, venomous walk towards the ring, shot with angles seen more in horror films, added to the palpable emotion.

The Winged Eagle Rises Like a Phoenix: Would anyone have believed that WWE programming would so prominently feature the beloved Winged Eagle belt in an age when branding and marketing is so significant to their boom period? It’s more than nostalgia. It represents excellence, perfection, and the very best of professional wrestling. Bret Hart held it. Shawn Michaels held it. Stone Cold Steve Austin held it. It is more than an empty symbol. It is a symbol full of meaning, a sign that points to rich history and wrestling magnificence. It’s anybody’s guess how long we will see the eagle soaring on our screens. But for now, I’m thankful.

The Six-Woman Tag Team Match Delivered: To be frank, I didn’t expect much of this match. There hasn’t been the greatest in-ring chemistry between many of the wrestlers, and the less said about Bayley and Nia Jax at War Games, the better. Even still, this match was a great opener. Full of energy, and what felt like some real heat, everybody had the opportunity to shine, and those who I feared would underperform absolutely delivered. I like the angles that emerged from the match, and look forward to finally seeing Jade Cargill’s assailant.

Los Garza Unleashed: This is one of those unexpected gems I mentioned earlier. What a fantastic match! Wonderful chemistry, with spots that brimmed with near-reckless energy. It has been past time to highlight Los Garza, and this match should do wonders for their exposure. Appearing without Santos Escobar was the right call, as it allowed Los Garza to stand independently.

MISSES

Austin Theory Needs a Reset: Austin Theory invokes nothing in me when I see him. No emotion, no reaction, just tedium. While I hate to be overly critical, WWE needs to move quickly in figuring out how to capitalize on Theory’s skills and natural charisma. I contend he would do much better as a babyface, less cocky and simply more than a caricature of a narcissist with great muscles.

