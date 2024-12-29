VIP AUDIO 12/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-24-2006): Abyss turning on Sting, Angle should never wrestle on free TV again, final build to PPV (50 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the inaugural C&R Christmas Audio Extravaganza with a review of the December 24, 2006 Impact. The discussion includes a look at the 18,001 things that happened on the show, the rehashed storylines going into the next PPV, no fresh match-ups on the undercard to add intrigue to the show with replays of the top two feuds, the sad state of the X Division, the good cliffhanger, but poor main event, a political discussion on how to be credible 90 percent of the time to slip in a few agenda items the other 10 percent, how TNA has booked their announcers to be credible 10 percent of the time to where they are handicapped to give a hard sell the rest of the item, there being no heels and all babyfaces or cool heels, and much more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

