News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Punk-Seth exchange on Raw, new Dynamite theme, Jarrett’s retirement tease, WrestleKingdom and WrestleDynasty preview, more (97 min.)

January 2, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • A review of a book looking at 19th Century pro wrestling
  • A review of WWE Monday Night Raw including the C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins epic show-closing segment
  • A review of NXT including their year-end award confusion
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the new opening theme by the Pointer Sisters, Jeff Jarrett’s retirement tease, the new Cope nickname, Jon Moxley’s mission, and more
  • A preview of WrestleKingdom and WrestleDynasty

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024