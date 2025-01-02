VIP AUDIO 1/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Punk-Seth exchange on Raw, new Dynamite theme, Jarrett’s retirement tease, WrestleKingdom and WrestleDynasty preview, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- A review of a book looking at 19th Century pro wrestling
- A review of WWE Monday Night Raw including the C.M. Punk-Seth Rollins epic show-closing segment
- A review of NXT including their year-end award confusion
- A review of AEW Dynamite including the new opening theme by the Pointer Sisters, Jeff Jarrett’s retirement tease, the new Cope nickname, Jon Moxley’s mission, and more
- A preview of WrestleKingdom and WrestleDynasty
