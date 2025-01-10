AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (1/9): Total viewership in first non-holiday episode in three weeks, notes on big dropoffs compared 1 and 2 years ago, key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (1/9) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 615,000 viewers, compared to 588,000 the prior week and the 574,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 595,000.

The prior two weeks were on New Year’s Day and Christmas. The week before Christmas, the last non-holiday airing, it drew 625,000. The ten-weeks leading up to Dec. 18 averaged 609,000. Streaming on Max hasn’t seemed to greatly affect Dynamite’s viewership in terms of pulling viewers away from TBS and thus not being counted in Nielsen ratings data. (Max streaming viewers are not counted in these figures, so if viewers who watch on Max instead of TBS could create an illusion of a drop in viewership for Dynamite when in fact they’re just watching on a different platform.)

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 797,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 822,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 967,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 895,000.

This week’s viewership is down 182,000 from one year ago this week and down 352,000 from two years ago this week.

The current ten-week average is down 227,000 from the ten-week average last year and down 300,000 from the ten-week average two years ago.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.17 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.18 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.29 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.28.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.33 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.30.

The key demo is down substantially this year compared to the last two years.

The announced matches and segments were…

Buddy Matthews vs. Will Ospreay

Mark Briscoe vs. Bobby Lashley

Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale – 3-Way for #1 spot in Women’s Casino Gauntlet at Maximum Carnage

Casino Gauntlet match (winner to get World Title shot at Maximum Carnage)

Kenny Omega to return

Jeff Jarrett to appear

MJF to appear

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…