WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of the Top 10 attacks on injured wrestlers?

One of the most consistent things that happen during intense wrestling feuds is the selling of injuries. It’s a common thing to do in order to enhance the feud. Maybe one wrestler injures another out of pure hatred. Perhaps, it’s to garner support for a wrestler overcoming the odds. Sometimes, it’s even a trick used to fool their opponent.

During those injury storylines, the uninjured wrestler often times does something horrific to get more heat on themselves. That something is attacking them when they’re already at a physical disadvantage. The WWE YouTube channel published another WWE Top 10 video, this time focusing on those attacks on injured wrestlers. With so many examples over the years, this video is surely going to start some debate on which one deserves to take the top spot on the list.

This was a good video focusing on wrestlers who have taken advantage of their injured opponents by weakening them even further. Big Show swinging Rey Mysterio was eﬀective, as it showcased Big Show’s intense strength and desire to hurt people. Damage Control attacking Becky Lynch was also nice to see, as that was their first night on Monday Night Raw as a group. The Kevin Owens-Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins-Cody Rhodes clips deserved their inclusion as well. Cody’s whole story has been overcoming adversity since coming back. Even though he suﬀered through pain and injuries, he’s always gotten back up.

My inclination was to list Seth Rollins stomping Cody Rhodes at number one, but Braun Strowman is someone who doesn’t really get a lot of recognition these days. With wrestlers such as Bronson Reed coming up, and his injury problems since coming back, putting him in that spot reminds people of how dominant Strowman has been.

Overall, this was a nice video showcasing the depths wrestlers can sink to in order to cause a setback to their opponent. Even though their opponent is already injured, they want to hurt them more to ensure maximum damage. Doing so can make them even more hated, while the injured wrestler can get tons of support from the fans. The method also increases the popularity of the feud in most cases, as it creates an even bigger mountain to climb if you’re the person getting attacked.

This Top 10 list covered multiple decades of WWE, showing that this trick has been up people’s sleeves for multiple eras. With a new year already started and WrestleMania around the corner, there’s probably going to be even more of these types of attacks in the next couple of months.