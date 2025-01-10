FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Keller & Mitchell talk Russo not knowing who Shelton Benjamin was, MVP’s upside, Bischoff & Hogan TNA changes, Styles going heel, Flair’s role, live callers (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to another early episode of the PWTorch Livecast from 15 Years Ago (1-18-2010). Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell take live calls for 60 minutes focused primarily on the signs coming out of TNA Genesis last night, but also a variety of other topics with 15 callers. The previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow includes a discussion about tonight’s Raw, Randy Orton’s temperament issues, the heavyweight depth chart in TNA, possible Styles opponents, title changes, Jeremy Borash’s role in TNA, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO