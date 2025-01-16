WWE and TNA formalize their working relationship with an official multi-year partnership, officials from TNA and WWE comment

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE and TNA announced today a multi-year partnership, elevating their informal relationship into something official and more elaborate. The press release issued to PWTorch today doesn’t get too specific beyond formalizing a talent-trading agreement.

Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment, said in the statement that this shows “collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive.”

