FREE PODCAST 1/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (1-15-2015) Live interview with WWE 2K15 developers, plus Raw Legends Night expectations, more news topics (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (1-14-2015) to a PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch’s Pat McNeill and Sean Radican talk live with the WWE 2K15 video game developers. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more.

Then PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant (1-19-15) discuss with live callers & emailers that night’s WWE Raw and what the Legends theme of Raw could produce plus Royal Rumble favorites, and much more.

