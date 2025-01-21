NXT TV RESULTS (1/21): Wells’s live report on Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland, Lexis King vs. Charlie Dempsey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 21, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXTCommentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Byron Saxton

-Corey Graves is back in the house, so…the plot thickens?

-Oba Femi and Bayley were shown walking through the back making their arrivals (separately).

(1) TONY D’ANGELO (c) (w/Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adrianna Rizzo) vs. RIDGE HOLLAND – NXT North American Championship

Graves said that Holland was “scratching and clawing to hang on to relevance” in WWE, framing it as this making Holland dangerous, though it was kind of like saying the quiet part out loud. Mike Rome’s tall frosted tips handled formal intros.

Lockup to open. They rolled around the ring and reset. Holland hit an uppercut and they exchanged strikes. Holland laid out D with a block. Another reset. Rope run and D hit a big arm drag and a lariat. He fired up and jawed at Holland, then hit a headlock takedown. Graves invoked the name of Joe Hendry, the newish champion of TNA. D laid out Holland again and Shawn Spears appeared at the top of the ramp to survey the scene heading into split-screen commercial. [c]

Holland had D’Angelo grounded with an armbar, but D recovered just as full-screen returned and he ran the ropes for a forearm. Body slam by D’Angelo followed by a fisherman suplex with a float-over for two. Kind of a slick spot by D’Angelo’s extremely straightforward standards. The two exchanged strikes and Holland hit a pump kick and a snap suplex for two. Spears was still lurking on the ramp. D hit a cross-body (called a spear by Vic, weirdly) and Spears went to the ring. Izzi Dame quickly got involved to help D’Angelo, while Brooks Jensen and Nico hit the ramp and the outside men all brawled. In the mess of activity, D’Angelo hit the spinebuster to finish and retain. On the outside, Izzi applauded and said “now we’re even.” Graves wondered how that came about.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 7:28.

(Wells’s Analysis: I continue to marvel at the company’s insistence that D’Angelo is an uppercard talent when he’s just some guy, but at least he’s committed to the gimmick, silly and high-concept as it is. Holland has fallen again in a championship match and it feels like his push might be over for now, unless he has some sort of quick follow-up. I’ll give NXT props for finally making me somewhat interested in Izzi Dame)

-Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont hit the locker room and Dion Lennox talked about challenging Lee. Lee was going on about Lennox not being worth his time when Trick Williams appeared and silently went to his space. Lee said “We’ve got a former champion in our midst! From the penthouse to the outhouse-” and Trick turned around, b&^%h-slapped Lee, and left the scene without a word. Lee licked his wounds as the announcers said he was in no mood to play around. Also hanging out silently in the scene were Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, who are just WAY too talented to continue to get no airtime. [c]

-Bayley hit the ring to another huge reaction. “Welcome home” chant. She said they were right that it’s her home. She said she came out here last week because she cares about Roxanne Perez and all she’s done for the division and all she got was a slap in the face. She said Perez tried to slam her by saying she was like CM Punk or Natalya, but that was a compliment. She said now she’s in NXT to get rid of entitled little idiots like Perez. Bayley was briefly thrown by someone who yelled out “I love you Bayley!” She worked it into the promo after saying she loved them too. She called out some of the women in the youngest locker room in the business, and said they needed to be hungry when someone like Giulia was on top.

Giulia’s music played her to the ring. She said she came from Japan and wanted to be in NXT. She said Roxanne may not look up to Bayley, but she does. She said she hopes to hold the title with as much honor and love for NXT as Bayley. Bayley thanked her and said she’d make big moments of her own. She said the title changed the landscape of not only NXT but WWE.

Roxanne Perez showed up and said she was embarrassed for Bayley after back-to-back losses, and said she was happy she had a front row seat to SmackDown to see it. Cora Jade was also there. Bayley called out the boo-birds and said they couldn’t hear the heels. Jade powered through and said Bayley wasn’t a role model once she left. Bayley and Giulia played along with the crowd and pretended they couldn’t hear. Perez told them to shut the hell up, amping up the nuclear heat that was on display. Perez said Bayley had done a lot, and then thanked her for her service but said it was no longer needed.

Perez said everyone should be booing her because Bayley was trying to come down here and be the #1 woman in the #1 women’s division, because she knew deep down this generation surpassed the four horsewomen era (it has, given the strength of the midcard, but that’s still a great line). They all came to blows.

-Jaida Parker was watching on a screen in the locker room and she bragged about Bayley mentioning her two weeks in a row. Kelani Jordan jawed with her and Karmen Petrovic showed up and said love was in the air, so everyone should be cool. Parker asked why she was so excited to get a kiss from a guy who was going to leave her in a few months. Petrovic said she was the one who initiated it and not to bad-mouth her man. Parker said “you mean Nikkita’s man” and the two started going at it.

The camera cut back to the ring, where the four there were still brawling. In an unorthodox move, they went to split-screen on the non-match brawl. [c]

-Back from break, Dion Lennox had been introduced ahead of the next match, with the four women cleared out.

(2) DION LENNOX vs. WES LEE (w/Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont)

Lee cornered Lennox early, who bailed. Lee hit a tope suicida. Back inside, Lennox hit an impossibly high press-slam. Lennox threw some rights. Lee ran the ropes and kicked a waiting Lennox in the face. Lee got in another shot but Lennox hit a big shoulderblock. Lee booted a charging Lennox, but he hit a spinebuster that made Tony D’Angelo’s look like it shouldn’t finish anyone. He covered for two. Lee hit a superkick, a back kick and an enzuigiri. Cardiac Kick finished.

WINNER: Wes Lee at 2:22.

(Wells’s Analysis: I hope we’re close to the last time I mention that Lennox is way, way too impressively powerful to be doing quick jobs. I understand it’s a stacked field, but they have to have a better stepover guy)

Lee cut a brief promo on Trick Williams, who ran to the ring and laid him out. He said if Lee wants him next week in Atlanta, he’s got him. Williams shoved past Lennox with a hard shoulder as he went to the back, and Lennox looked back as Williams walked to the back.

-A Lexis King segment focused on him being a changed man and how he became a champion. Charlie Dempsey said Lexis King’s name being on the cup is a disgrace.

-King made his entrance ahead of the title defense. Nobody was with him, so the rule about the corner man may have evaporated. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Stephanie Vaquer, who said she wants the North American Championship. She said if Shotzi becomes the North American Champion, she will meet hell. She added that Fallon Henley can run, but she can’t hide. It was brief, but a nice outing on the mic for Vaquer.

(3) LEXIS KING (c) vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Tavion Heights & Myles Borne & Wren Sinclair) – Heritage Cup Championship match

ROUND ONE: Dempsey kicked away an attempt at a handshake. King held on to a headlock as Dempsey tried to escape, and Dempsey rolled him up and broke. King hit a dropkick and an arm drag to ground him. Vic mentioned the lack of the corner man for King, so the rule is still in place, but it’s part of the story. King kept working the arm and flexed as he had Dempsey grounded. Dempsey hit a nice rollup for two and King reversed for two. King blocked Dempsey to the mat and they reset. King went for another handshake and Dempsey obliged, then threw hands. King tried a fancy rollup but Dempsey reversed to a headlock submission. King quickly escaped and they worked some more reversals until time expired with Dempsey working a crossface chicken wing. The camera caught a pair of brass knuckles in King’s bucket in the corner, and Graves laughed at the fact as the match went to split-screen commercial. I noticed for the first time that it said “Non-Stop NXT” in the corner, so apparently most or all breaks will be shown tonight? [c]

ROUND THREE: During the break, King won a fall. Vic said this is why you can’t miss the split-screen breaks. Vic said Charlie Dempsey “dropped the ball like Mark Andrews.” Graves said he’s a Steelers fan and still feels bad that Vic said that. Vic said he’s a Browns fan so he really has nothing, then pointed out that King is a Bengals fan so they’ve got the whole AFC North covered. Normally these major sports comments are distracting, but this was amusing enough. The third round was back-and-forth until Dempsey scored on a rollup with 32 seconds to go in the third fall.

King grabbed the brass knuckles, then thought better of it and shook his head.

[HOUR TWO]

ROUND FOUR: Dempsey hit a dragon screw that sent King to his own corner, where he could feasibly have grabbed the knucks again, but he didn’t. They ran the ropes and King took the upper hand with a block and a lariat. King hit a Northern Lights suplex with a bridge for two. King went high and hit a cross-body for two. Dempsey blocked a move and hit a German suplex. King crawled to his bucket again, but Dempsey snatched him before he could make a decision on the knuckles. Dempsey got dumped to the ramp side and King hit a plancha on the lot of them. Back inside, Dempsey rolled up King for two. Action went to the corner and the ref got smashed between the two and the corner. King didn’t grab the knuckles, but instead kicked back to nail Dempsey with a low blow. The Coronation finished with about 11 seconds remaining in the round.

WINNER: Lexis King at about 10:00 combined.

(Wells’s Analysis: King’s long story about whether or not he has it in him to be truly good continues. That sounds like a complaint, but it’s easily the most interesting thing he’s done on the brand. NQCC is kind of in a holding pattern as they’ve again come up short in a match for this particular title)

-Naomi and Bianca Belair cut a promo on Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in front of a wall that wasn’t familiar, so it wasn’t likely they were in the house. They promoted the match for next week.

-Karmen Petrovic made her entrance, with Ashante Thee Adonis at her side, ahead of the next match. It wasn’t split-screen so the “non-stop” branding during the split-screen breaks is suspect. [c]