VIP PODCAST 1/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tessa Blanchard remains controversial, Britt Baker-AEW situation, Jarrett-MJF cringy bad segment last week, Athena in Japan, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- TNA Genesis and whether TNA (and WWE?) have a Tessa Blanchard problem on their hands given the crowd chant during her return match on Sunday and how Bob Hope and Hulk Hogan handled somewhat similar controversies
- Thoughts on Joe Hendry’s TNA Title win
- The Britt Baker story and how aggreators handled the Wade Keller Hotline report on her status in AEW
- Notes on Athena in Japan.
- The Rhea Ripley-Nia Jax backstage angle
- The awful, no good, very cringe promo with MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week on AEW Dynamite
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.