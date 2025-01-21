VIP PODCAST 1/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tessa Blanchard remains controversial, Britt Baker-AEW situation, Jarrett-MJF cringy bad segment last week, Athena in Japan, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

TNA Genesis and whether TNA (and WWE?) have a Tessa Blanchard problem on their hands given the crowd chant during her return match on Sunday and how Bob Hope and Hulk Hogan handled somewhat similar controversies

Thoughts on Joe Hendry’s TNA Title win

The Britt Baker story and how aggreators handled the Wade Keller Hotline report on her status in AEW

Notes on Athena in Japan.

The Rhea Ripley-Nia Jax backstage angle

The awful, no good, very cringe promo with MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week on AEW Dynamite

