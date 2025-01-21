News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 1/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Tessa Blanchard remains controversial, Britt Baker-AEW situation, Jarrett-MJF cringy bad segment last week, Athena in Japan, more (61 min.)

January 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • TNA Genesis and whether TNA (and WWE?) have a Tessa Blanchard problem on their hands given the crowd chant during her return match on Sunday and how Bob Hope and Hulk Hogan handled somewhat similar controversies
  • Thoughts on Joe Hendry’s TNA Title win
  • The Britt Baker story and how aggreators handled the Wade Keller Hotline report on her status in AEW
  • Notes on Athena in Japan.
  • The Rhea Ripley-Nia Jax backstage angle
  • The awful, no good, very cringe promo with MJF and Jeff Jarrett last week on AEW Dynamite

