FREE PODCAST 1/21 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk Tessa Blanchard’s return and fan chants calling her racist, Joe Hendry’s big win, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event preview, TV reviews (108 min.)

Joe Hendry’s TNA World Title win over Nic Nemeth, what Hendry’s prospects are in WWE in terms of how he’d be utilized and where his ceiling likely is there if WWE were to utilize him full time at some point.

Tessa Blanchard’s return and the crowd chants during the match that showed fans have not yet “moved on” from Tessa’s controversies of the past. What should TNA do about it, if anything? What could Tess have done by now and what can she still do? Also, thoughts on the match quality up until the crowd chants took some of the momentum away from the action.

A full rundown of the rest of TNA Genesis and a bit of a concern about the NXT tie-ins that could do some harm to TNA over time.

A review of the latest episodes of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn segment, the Jimmy Uso-Gunther build, the latest with Tiffany Stratton, how Bayley is being utilized, and more.

A preview of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

A start-to-finish review of AEW Collision including the actual break-up of The Acclaimed and the prospects for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens going forward, plus the tone-deaf nature of Billy Gunn’s involvement, plus thoughts on Christopher Daniels vs. “Hangman” Adam Page and the main event tag.

A review of UFC 311 including how they dealt with the late injury to a main event competitor.

