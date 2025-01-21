DIGITAL DABBLINGS #39 – Just like the Deadman, you can’t keep Slam down. It’s back!

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

I know it’s been four years since the app died due to Topps losing the WWE Trading Card License to Panini. For three terrible years Panini pumped out mediocre printed content and nothing digital.

Lots of things have changed in the industry since then, including the emergence of AEW. Topps was purchased by sports licensing company Fanatics in 2022, and with the WWE choosing to terminate the licensing agreement with Panini in 2023, rumblings that Slam could come back if Topps reacquired the license began to emerge.

Lo and behold, late last year the Twitter/X official Slam account started posting again and by Christmas it was confirmed – Slam would be back.

Today, January 21, 2025 was the launch day.

If you had an account before the app closed, it’s still there! Just log in as normal, or contact support if you need to. All of your coins and diamonds will still be there. If you are new, well, go to your app store and sign up.

So far the new content is fairly light given it is Day One. We have gotten a new base set of 75 cards, featuring a mix of current stars and legends. There are some huge names that are missing, but I have a feeling that they’ll add a second series, since in 2021 we had a Set 1 of 75 and a set 2 of 60.

We do have a couple of insert sets to chase after, but they’re mostly not in packs. For the opening day events we have 3 different “quests” to go on, each giving a new insert card for finishing each task. They are titled “Full Throttle,” “All Stars,” and “Attitude Era.”

Full Throttle features the four cover wrestlers and the award is the graphic pictured at the top. I think they’ve done this a few times, and it’s good to keep tradition. Gotta say, Cody looks great as the American Nightmare on cards.

The second set of “All Stars” uses the 1989 Topps Baseball All Star Card design, and I love it when Topps does that. Any time they use real designs in digital, especially when they’re retro themed, is a good time for me!

Finally we have Attitude Era, which are cool motion cards. I only just got my first couple, so I’ll reserve judgement, though I think it’s nifty.

Also, there are two cards available only via Crafting, variants of the Chyna and Undertaker Attitude Era cards.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I’m sure we’ll get much more content in the days and weeks to come, and I’m back to help you navigate your way through the dark and murky waters of the WWE Slam Swamp – I mean, the trading room.

Because yes, the Trading Floor is back open. I’ve already gotten some great offers and some truly terrible ones in just a few hours, as I expected. The value on older cards is pretty much up in the air right now. I suspect there are a lot of folks who don’t care about their older cards and will give them up for the new hotness. I suspect there are more fans who do care about their older collections and see this as an opportunity to finally gain those elusive cards they missed back in 2016-2021. That’s how I see it. I won’t be back collecting sets, but I will always try to gain as many Finn Balor, Becky Lynch, and Bret Hart cards as I can.

Buying and selling is back too. You can still list your cards on eBay or other sites and sell them! Thus far there are several new listings of vintage cards, mostly at very high prices, and few actual sales. I am seeing cards with under 100cc sell for $20 or less, so we’ll be keeping an eye on the listings and sales too.

So welcome back to the big dance, everyone. I hope you had a great hiatus and are looking forward to more collecting. In game I’m “Grendelsen” and I always love to trade with my readers!

I’ll see you in a couple weeks!

My Collecting Blog – The Budget Collector

The Daily WiLL – http://willaday.blogspot. com/