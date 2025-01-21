AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Where: Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,294 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,641. The arena has a capacity of 6,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Cope vs. Pac

Private Party vs. Hurt Syndicate – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Julie Hart vs. Jamie Hayter – “Hart vs. Hayter 2”

Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega go face-to-face

