AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Where: Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,294 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,641. The arena has a capacity of 6,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Cope vs. Pac
- Private Party vs. Hurt Syndicate – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
- Julie Hart vs. Jamie Hayter – “Hart vs. Hayter 2”
- Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
- Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega go face-to-face
