AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/22): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

January 21, 2025

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Where: Knoxville, Tenn. at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,294 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,641. The arena has a capacity of 6,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Cope vs. Pac
  • Private Party vs. Hurt Syndicate – AEW World Tag Team Championship match
  • Julie Hart vs. Jamie Hayter – “Hart vs. Hayter 2”
  • Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
  • Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega go face-to-face

