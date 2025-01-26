FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Austin warns about Reigns’s shortcoming before his Rumble win, big Sami Zayn praise, McMahon interview insights, Heyman’s influence, more (143 min.)

News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Austin warns about Reigns's shortcoming before his Rumble win, big Sami Zayn praise, McMahon interview insights, Heyman's influence, more

January 26, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-22-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked in-depth with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for over two hours on a wide array of topics including:

  • Was Roman Reigns ready and the right choice for the big push he seemed to be on the verge of getting going into the 2015 Royal Rumble?
  • Big praise for Sami Zayn’s upside as a potential top tier star
  • Hulk Hogan shining against Nick Bockwinkel and how he compared at a similar stage to Reigns
  • How Austin compared himself to Hogan when it came to reading a crowd
  • Austin’s thoughts on breaking character on social media and how some messages are better saved for private texts
  • Austin on who he’d like to see go into the WWE Hall of Fame
  • Austin’s clear-cut answer on how he feels about a comeback in the ring
  • The strengths and weaknesses of Seth Rollins as a babyface and heel, and why Austin preferred one role over the other in his career
  • Live callers also got to talk to Austin and ask questions

This Interview Classic podcast includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow including:

  • Austin’s insights on his interview with Vince McMahon and what McMahon thought of it afterward
  • Austin asks Wade to do a Mauro Ranallo impersonation and then reacts
  • Memories of Austin being asked to drop the U.S. Title in WCW to Hacksaw Duggan
  • The importance of Paul Heyman to Austin finding his voice during his pitstop in ECW before going to WWE and how his segments came about on ECW TV
  • Was WWE oblivious to fans rejecting Reigns as a Rumble winner like they were for Batista?
  • Is there anyone alive who could convince Vince McMahon that what pro wrestling needs most is an immersive sports environment instead of the comedic variety show aspect McMahon pushed?
  • Who did Austin think were the best overall athletes he wrestled who could excel on the Skull Buster Challenge?
  • Rusev
  • The mid-’80s glory period of in-ring wrestling and what wrestlers then had that the modern era wrestlers didn’t
  • Austin’s reaction to McMahon saying Cesaro was “too Swiss”
  • Austin on his last match ever
  • Whether the clock was running out on Samoa Joe being a top guy
  • And much more

