FREE PODCAST 1/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Austin warns about Reigns’s shortcoming before his Rumble win, big Sami Zayn praise, McMahon interview insights, Heyman’s influence, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-22-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked in-depth with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin for over two hours on a wide array of topics including:
- Was Roman Reigns ready and the right choice for the big push he seemed to be on the verge of getting going into the 2015 Royal Rumble?
- Big praise for Sami Zayn’s upside as a potential top tier star
- Hulk Hogan shining against Nick Bockwinkel and how he compared at a similar stage to Reigns
- How Austin compared himself to Hogan when it came to reading a crowd
- Austin’s thoughts on breaking character on social media and how some messages are better saved for private texts
- Austin on who he’d like to see go into the WWE Hall of Fame
- Austin’s clear-cut answer on how he feels about a comeback in the ring
- The strengths and weaknesses of Seth Rollins as a babyface and heel, and why Austin preferred one role over the other in his career
- Live callers also got to talk to Austin and ask questions
This Interview Classic podcast includes the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow including:
- Austin’s insights on his interview with Vince McMahon and what McMahon thought of it afterward
- Austin asks Wade to do a Mauro Ranallo impersonation and then reacts
- Memories of Austin being asked to drop the U.S. Title in WCW to Hacksaw Duggan
- The importance of Paul Heyman to Austin finding his voice during his pitstop in ECW before going to WWE and how his segments came about on ECW TV
- Was WWE oblivious to fans rejecting Reigns as a Rumble winner like they were for Batista?
- Is there anyone alive who could convince Vince McMahon that what pro wrestling needs most is an immersive sports environment instead of the comedic variety show aspect McMahon pushed?
- Who did Austin think were the best overall athletes he wrestled who could excel on the Skull Buster Challenge?
- Rusev
- The mid-’80s glory period of in-ring wrestling and what wrestlers then had that the modern era wrestlers didn’t
- Austin’s reaction to McMahon saying Cesaro was “too Swiss”
- Austin on his last match ever
- Whether the clock was running out on Samoa Joe being a top guy
- And much more
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.