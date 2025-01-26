FREE PODCAST 1/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE SNME w/Keller & Machado: Fatu chants, Cody-KO-Michaels, Gunther-Jey drama, Rumble speculation, Ventura, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to discuss WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event including Nia Jax challenging Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso challenging Gunther, Sheamus challenging Bron Breakker, and Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus, plus Jesse Ventura back on commentary and the Cody Rhodes-Kevin Owens segment with Shawn Michaels.

Some topics that were focused on: Are the pro-Fatu crowd chants a problem? Is Rhea Ripley a bigger star than Jey Uso? Who will win the Royal Rumble? Should Fatu have pinned Braun before the beatdown took place? Is Jesse Ventura adding value?

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO