FREE PODCAST 2/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss WWE and AEW releases, Judgement Day teases new member, is Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound, more (76 min.)

February 15, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge*:

  • WWE releases
  • Judgement Day teases new member
  • Bah-weep-Graaaaagnah wheep ni ni bong
  • Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound?
  • Blair Davenport/Bea Priestly
  • Sonya Deville, Electra Lopez, Isla Dawn
  • AoP
  • AEW “releases”
  • Starks to NXT
  • Miro/Rusev
  • Aleister/Malakai Black and Judgment Day? American Made? Smackdown?
  • Bayley and Lyra
  • WWE Music controversy
  • The Jade Cargill mystery
  • Women’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications
  • McIntyre & Knight?
  • Men’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications
  • Does Randy Orton get involved?
  • El Generico returning?
  • And more

*As this was recorded before the Smackdown on 2/14, Javier has a lot of egg on his face as of the results of that show… But that’s okay since eggs are expensive.

