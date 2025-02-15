FREE PODCAST 2/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss WWE and AEW releases, Judgement Day teases new member, is Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge*:
- WWE releases
- Judgement Day teases new member
- Bah-weep-Graaaaagnah wheep ni ni bong
- Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound?
- Blair Davenport/Bea Priestly
- Sonya Deville, Electra Lopez, Isla Dawn
- AoP
- AEW “releases”
- Starks to NXT
- Miro/Rusev
- Aleister/Malakai Black and Judgment Day? American Made? Smackdown?
- Bayley and Lyra
- WWE Music controversy
- The Jade Cargill mystery
- Women’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications
- McIntyre & Knight?
- Men’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications
- Does Randy Orton get involved?
- El Generico returning?
- And more
*As this was recorded before the Smackdown on 2/14, Javier has a lot of egg on his face as of the results of that show… But that’s okay since eggs are expensive.
