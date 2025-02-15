FREE PODCAST 2/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss WWE and AEW releases, Judgement Day teases new member, is Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier and Jorge Machado Acknowledge*:

WWE releases

Judgement Day teases new member

Bah-weep-Graaaaagnah wheep ni ni bong

Cedric Alexander Hurt Syndicate bound?

Blair Davenport/Bea Priestly

Sonya Deville, Electra Lopez, Isla Dawn

AoP

AEW “releases”

Starks to NXT

Miro/Rusev

Aleister/Malakai Black and Judgment Day? American Made? Smackdown?

Bayley and Lyra

WWE Music controversy

The Jade Cargill mystery

Women’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications

McIntyre & Knight?

Men’s Elimination Chamber WrestleMania implications

Does Randy Orton get involved?

El Generico returning?

And more

*As this was recorded before the Smackdown on 2/14, Javier has a lot of egg on his face as of the results of that show… But that’s okay since eggs are expensive.

