WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES (2/14): Strowman vs. Priest vs. Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Naomi vs. Chelsea, Knight vs. Miz, Nakamura, Carmelo vs. R-Truth, more

DREW, CODY, AND A WEREWOLF: When Jacob Fatu is on the screen, it’s as if nobody else exists. He exudes something genuine that transcends the lines between kayfabe and reality. So, when he entered the ring with Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, he outshone those two! As much as I love Cody, I’m afraid that Fatu will eat him up and spit him out on the microphone and in the ring. It’s unfortunate, too, that Cody’s booking hasn’t been as strong during his title reign. His recent feud with KO put an edge on him that is needed if he is going to face Fatu. Hell, even if he is to face Drew, he needs that edge. The entire segment was wonderful, but it vibrated on a different frequency once Fatu got on the mic.

NAOMI VS. CHELSEA: Chelsea Green continues to outperform everybody on the roster when it comes to character work. In contrast to Jacob Fatu, Green is clearly performing, but the performative aspect of her character is what endears us to her. Her over-exaggerated mannerisms play so well in the ring and heighten the drama. The match was really strong, with Green having most of the momentum. Once Naomi got the pen, it was clear why Green was given so much time to shine. I’m not a fan of champions losing cleanly in one-on-one matches. The match itself was strong, and promised a nice chemistry should these two find themselves mixing it up again.

MCMG VS. LOS GARZA: A really fun match that was entirely too short, it’s clear that WWE needs a few more tag teams in the men’s division if they want to avoid the matchups feeling repetitive and nearly inconsequential. Nevertheless, this was a fun tag team match with some really good spots by both teams.

KNIGHT VS. MIZ: This was a surprisingly fun match that did not feel like two people coasting. There was a real performative energy on display, as it seemed like these two were trying to prove something. I believe that if The Miz decided to turn his wrestling up to 11, it could be really something special. He will never be Kenny Omega, but there’s real talent there that, when utilized well, is fun to watch. The circumstances surrounding the match, centered on the US championship, were an unfortunate part of this evening’s show and will be addressed below.

CARMELO VS. R-TRUTH: Carmelo Hayes continues his rise from the bottom, netting a 2nd consecutive victory. Again, his opponent is not the most impressive, though R-Truth is beloved by the fans enough so that his loss to Hayes stings enough to get some heat onto the upstart trying to prove himself on the main roster. Even still, I’m not entirely sure where his story is leading. I have my fears that it will end in a way that does nothing good for Hayes, but I need to be patient. There’s the eternal struggle between enjoying something and criticizing it too much. I’m here for the ride, though I’m maintaining a bit of apprehension about where it’s ending up.

TRIPLE THREAT MAIN EVENT: Meat was on display in the main event, as three titans shook the earth with their combat. This was a raw and physical match that delivered the goods. I’m very much enjoying Braun Strowman’s recent push. When he is used well, he’s a force to be reckoned with that feels like WWE’s own Incredible Hulk. He’s the heavy that you never want to see standing behind you. I hope they keep the feud between Strowman and Jacob Fatu going, as there’s some real violent magic that can happen. I was not surprised to see Damian Priest get the win, yet it feels like a wasted spot as we know he will not win the Chamber. A strength WWE has over other promotions is its collection of large super heavyweights. These matches deliver a physicality that can be felt, and WWE would do well to continue highlighting these matches in main event slots.

MISSES

LESS NAKAMURA, PLEASE: When I returned to professional wrestling, Shinsuke Nakamura was one of my favorites. I loved his style and his panache. I was excited to see his reconfiguration, but it’s simply not working. His corrupted samurai is out of place in the current landscape of WWE, and feels like it belongs more in the early 1990s. Have him drop the title to someone who feels like an actual threat, and not a parody or farce.

CHARLOTTE: The world may be asking for a match between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, but I’m not. As Tiffany lay on the mat and Charlotte sat above her taunting, all I thought to myself was, “This is stupid.” Charlotte’s taunts felt hollow, less like a worthy combatant’s challenge and more like middle school drama. For me, there is such little story to go on with Charlotte’s return, so everything up to now has rung false. I hope they can correct it and add some substance.