VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-11-2018): Fixing Bray Wyatt, Best New Japan events to watch, was Shawn Michaels a draw, Miz’s career, Triple H-Jericho comparisons, more (100 min.)

February 16, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 11, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:

  • Ronda Rousey’s match placement at WrestleMania
  • Fixing Bray Wyatt
  • Should WWE move Raw and SD to smaller venues
  • Hulk Hogan to New Japan
  • Best old New Japan events to watch
  • Tetsuya Naito-Kazuchika Okada story continuing
  • Jinder Mahal
  • What characters draw you in now
  • Who is higher on “all-time” list between Triple H and Jericho
  • Shawn Michaels as a draw
  • What makes a heel a heel in 2018
  • Miz’s career trajectory
  • Top WWE misses
  • Paul Heyman’s plan if ECW survived
  • Killer Turtles
  • Three M’s
  • A new nickname for Roman Reigns in the mix.

