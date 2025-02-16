VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-11-2018): Fixing Bray Wyatt, Best New Japan events to watch, was Shawn Michaels a draw, Miz’s career, Triple H-Jericho comparisons, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 11, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Topics included:
- Ronda Rousey’s match placement at WrestleMania
- Fixing Bray Wyatt
- Should WWE move Raw and SD to smaller venues
- Hulk Hogan to New Japan
- Best old New Japan events to watch
- Tetsuya Naito-Kazuchika Okada story continuing
- Jinder Mahal
- What characters draw you in now
- Who is higher on “all-time” list between Triple H and Jericho
- Shawn Michaels as a draw
- What makes a heel a heel in 2018
- Miz’s career trajectory
- Top WWE misses
- Paul Heyman’s plan if ECW survived
- Killer Turtles
- Three M’s
- A new nickname for Roman Reigns in the mix.
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.