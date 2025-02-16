VIP AUDIO 2/16 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-11-2018): Fixing Bray Wyatt, Best New Japan events to watch, was Shawn Michaels a draw, Miz’s career, Triple H-Jericho comparisons, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ronda Rousey’s match placement at WrestleMania

Fixing Bray Wyatt

Should WWE move Raw and SD to smaller venues

Hulk Hogan to New Japan

Best old New Japan events to watch

Tetsuya Naito-Kazuchika Okada story continuing

Jinder Mahal

What characters draw you in now

Who is higher on “all-time” list between Triple H and Jericho

Shawn Michaels as a draw

What makes a heel a heel in 2018

Miz’s career trajectory

Top WWE misses

Paul Heyman’s plan if ECW survived

Killer Turtles

Three M’s

A new nickname for Roman Reigns in the mix.

