FREE PODCAST 2/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk Reigns-Bryan dynamic going into Fastlane, Lesnar’s future, Triple H sneakily angling for cheers against Sting, live callers (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (2-17-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discussed the pros and cons of the Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns dynamic leading into Fastlane, Brock Lesnar’s future, Rusev-John Cena, Samoa Joe-TNA, and much more with live callers.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discussed whether whether Triple H was sneakily angling for cheers against Sting, use of Divas in WWE, NXT announce team, Rusev post-WrestleMania, Lesnar if he sticks around, and more with email questions submitted by members.

