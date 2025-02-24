WWE RAW RESULTS (2/24): Keller’s report on Belair & Naomi vs. Morgan & Rodriguez for Women’s Tag Team Titles, Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for IC Title, plus Penta, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth, Ripley, New Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2025

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,267 tickets were distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 17,556 spectators. Over 2,000 tickets have moved for tonight’s show in the last 2 days (The last time in this venue on Apr. 26, 2024 they drew 13,110.)

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show. Then they showed wrestlers arriving at the arena and walking backstage as Cole talked about key matches and segments starting with Bianca Belair & Naomi, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Gunther, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Cody Rhodes. Gunther was shown shaking his head in disgust at Otis, Tozawa, and Maxinne Dupri dancing. Cole said regarding the offer made to Cody by The Rock that Rock made an offer “Cody may not be able to refuse.” He said they might fight out his thoughts tonight.

-Logan Paul’s ring entrance began and fans broke out in boos. He talked about arriving in “dreary, grey, depressing Cincinnati.” He said the fans are a product of that. He said he wanted to turn around and go home, but then he changed his mind and said he’d go to Cincinnati and perform in front of the peasants “because I’m just that humble.” He went into some local sports insults and then talked about how he’ll defeated “three door knobs and John Cena” at Elimination Chamber. He said he’ll then go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and win the WWE Title and become the face of WWE. He was interrupted by C.M. Punk.

Punk made his entrance to a loud “C.M. Punk!” chant. Cole noted it’s Punk’s first Chambers since 2012. Logan asked Punk what his problem is with him. He said he must be jealous because he succeeds at everything he tries while Punk fails at everything he tries. “Is that why you don’t like me?” he asked. Punk said he doesn’t know him well enough to have an opinion, but he seems to be a “dime a dozen loud-mouth kid says and does incredibly stupid and ignorant things for a reaction and the shock of it.” He said he doesn’t have character or substance. He said the fans deserve better.

Logan mocked Punk, then said when Punk came back, it was one of the biggest returns in history. He said then he Punk cracked under pressure and tore his tricep. He said he couldn’t handle the pressure. Logan said Punk is familiar to the people like “Stone Cold, John Cena.” He said the inevitable fact is that name changes. He said now that’s he a full-timer, it’s only a matter of time before they’re chanting his name. Punk told Logan he won’t be around long enough to make history or for the fans to remember who he is. He said in this business, he is Satan and Logan is nobody. They had a face-to-face staredown. Logan acted like he was about to back away, but then he slapped Punk and bailed out quickly. “Oopsie, are you okay?” he asked while chuckling. Punk told him to run while he can and his legs still work. He said when he gets his hand on him, he’ll understand why they chant his name. Punk revealed his mouth was bleeding from the slap as he stuck his bloody tongue out.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good back and forth between two good talkers. Fun to see them go at it to build up anticipation for them crossing paths inside the Chamber)

-They went to Cole and Pat McAfee at ringside. They commented on clips of Penta’s issues with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

-Kaiser made his entrance. [c]

(1) PENTA vs. LUDWIG KAISER vs. PETE DUNNE

Penta’s entrance took place after the break. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. Penta dove onto Kaiser and Dunne at ringside a minute in and they cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Penta was in control. He played to the crowd and then did a hand stand in the corner into a kick to Kaiser’s chest. He then went after Dunne, but Dunne had time to recover during his playing to the crowd and took over. Penta, though, leg scissored Dunne into Kaiser, sending them both to the floor. He then played to the crowd quickly and went after Kaiser and the flip dove onto Dunne. Dunne gave Penta his Bitter End. Kaiser broke up the cover. Kaiser set up a Russian leg sweep but Dunn snapped his fingers to break the grip. Penta then delivered a Mexican Destroyer to Dunne after leaping over Kaiser. He kicked Kaiser, then finished Dunne with The Sacrificearm snap. He set up a Penta Driver, but Kaiser broke it up and pinned Dunne after a DDT. Cole said this could be the year of Kaiser after he closed 2024 strong.

WINNER: Kaiser in 9:00.

-A video package aired on John Cena entering the Chamber

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Rhea Ripley from the upper deck with fans and the ring and entrance stage in the background. She asked how she is managing to prepare for the title defense with the Chamber looming. Ripley said after Saturday, Sky’s name will be added to the names on the list of fallen opponents from the last five years. Sky walked up to them and said she’ll beat her on Saturday and go to WrestleMania as the Women’s World Champion.

-Cole and McAfee threw to a clip of Road Dogg on “LFG.”

-The New Day made their ring entrance. Cole said he has stopped giving New Day the benefit of the doubt after the last two weeks. [c]

(2) THE NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. CRUZ DEL TORO & JOAQUIN WILDE

The bell rang 45 minutes into the hour. Wilde took it to Kofi early. Del Toro and Wilde continued on the attack on Xavier. Cole said The Hardys would be on NXT tomorrow night. Kofi pulled the top rope down as Del Toro ran the ropes, so Del Toro crashed to ringside. New Day gloated. Cole lamented New Day asking like jerks on their way to maybe wrapping up their careers in a few years.

Del Toro and Wilde set up a double-team move on Kofi, but Kofi shoved Wilde after an eye ranke and koncked Del Toro off balance. Kofi and Xavier then quickly finished Del Toro with a top rope double-team stomp.

WINNERS: New Day in 6:00.

Advertised Matches & Appearances