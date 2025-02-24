WWE RAW RESULTS (2/24): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on final week of Elimination Chamber hype including CM Punk, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Gunther, Belair & Naomi, Ripley, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2025

CINCINNATI, OHIO AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 12,267 tickets were distributed right before showtime. The arena has a capacity of 17,556 spectators. Over 2,000 tickets have moved for tonight’s show in the last 2 days (The last time in this venue on Apr. 26, 2024 they drew 13,110.)

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Logan Paul making his way to the ring. Logan insulted the Cincinnati audience and said that he would go on to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. CM Punk interrupted, only for Logan to claim that he was jealous of him. Logan mocked Punk for failing on everything that he does outside. Punk said that he doesn’t care about Logan and that this was about business. Punk said that he doesn’t see anything special and no character when looking at him.

– Logan mocked Punk for getting injured and said that the people would eventually chant for him. Punk said that he has made history while Logan is barely a flash in the pan. Punk said that he would eliminate Logan and he would be history. He said that he would face Cody at WrestleMania and that he was the devil himself. Logan slapped Punk and walked away, only for Punk to warn him that he would be locked in a cage with him.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A very by numbers segment for the go-home show to Elimination Chamber. Punk did as good as he could, but Logan’s performance was lacking and unmemorable. Hopefully there is something with more substance to build the Chamber match on this show.)

– Ludwig Kaiser made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Penta and Pete Dunne.

[Commercial Break]

(1) PETE DUNNE vs. PENTA vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Dunne took Kaiser out with an enzuigiri, only for Penta to send him out of the ring with a hurracarrana. Penta targeted Kaiser’s legs with kicks and dropped him with a backstabber. Dunne nailed Kaiser with a flying knee strike before receiving a cannonball off the apron from Penta. Kaiser drove Penta into the barricade and crushed Dunne’s arm with a dropkick into the steel steps. Penta caught Kaiser with a rising kick and clotheslined him out of the ring. Penta knocked Kaiser and Dunne with a high crossbody at ringside, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Penta dropped Kaiser and Dunne with a Tower of Doom. Penta blasted Dunne and Kaiser with chops to the chest, followed by inverted sling blades. Penta hit Kaiser with an elevated dropkick and stopped Dunne atop the turnbuckle with an enzuigiri. Kaiser sent Penta to the apron, only for Penta to launch Dunne onto him with a headscissors takeover. Penta crushed Dunne and Kaiser with Topes con Hilo and laid Kaiser out with a Jackhammer, but Dunne broke the pinfall with a double stomp.

Penta caught Dunne with a thrust kick before Kaiser grabbed this mask. Dunne knocked Kaiser off the apron and hit Penta with the Bitter End, only for Kaiser to break the pinfall. Dunne snapped Kaiser’s fingers before receiving a Destroyer from Penta. Penta took care of Kaiser with a thrust kick and snapped Dunne’s arm with The Sacrifice. Kaiser threw Penta out of the ring and beat Dunne with a twisting DDT.

WINNER: Ludwig Kaiser at 9:21

(Pomares’ Analysis: Pretty fun encounter to showcase everyone, but especially Ludwig Kaiser. Dunne is probably out of this story, only leaving Penta and Kaiser to have a rubber match in the near future.)

– A video package was shown, recapping John Cena’s declaration to the Elimination Chamber.

– Jackie Redmond interviewed Rhea Ripley about the Elimination Chamber. Ripley said that she would keep an eye on the Chamber, but she was focused on her match against Iyo Sky next week. Ripley said that 5 years have passed since their last match and she has become the most dominant women in WWE. She said that she has beaten everyone and next week she would add Sky’s name to the list. Sky showed up to face Ripley and claim that she would beat her next week.

– A recap of Road Dogg on LFG was shown.

– The New Day made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the LWO. A recap of the New Day injuring Rey Mysterio two weeks ago was shown.

[Commercial Break]

(2) LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro) vs. NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

Wilde cornered Woods with a bunch of stomps and caught him with a boot to the face. Wilde put Woods in a headscissors lock using the top rope, setting him up for a springboard dropkick. LWO hit Woods with a double back elbow, followed by a splash and a Lionsault. Cruz nailed Woods with an enzuigiri atop the turnbuckle and launched him across the ring with a hurracarrana. Kofi low-bridged Cruz before he and Woods stomped him down. Cruz surprised Woods with a roll-up, only for Woods to retaliate with a discus elbow strike.

Cruz hit Kofi with an enzuigiri, reaching Wilde for the hot tag. Wilde attacked Kofi with clotheslines and forearms, followed by a jawbreaker on Woods. Wilde spiked Kofi with a pendulum DDT and Woods with a Tornado DDT. LWO crashed into New Day with stereo Topes con Hilo. Woods distracted the referee, allowing Kofi to gouge Cruz’s eyes and drive Wilde out of the ring. New Day crushed Cruz with a backbreaker and double stomp combination for the win.

WINNERS: New Day at 5:27

– After the match, Dragon Lee saved LWO from a post-match assault. Lee clotheslined Kofi out of the ring and hit Woods with a dropkick in the corner. Woods caught Lee off-guard with a boot to the face, setting him up for a double powerbomb.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Quite good while it lasted, but this was more about adding another decisive win for the New Day and giving Wilde and Cruz some rare TV time. I’m assuming New Day aren’t done with the LWO, but I hope once they are, they jump into the title picture.)

– Backstage, Finn Bálor said that last week was the most embarrassing week of the Judgment Day because of Dominik Mysterio. Finn called Dominik out for losing last week, only for Dominik to remind him that he got him the qualifying match which he lost. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupted to tell them that they need to focus on the title match tonight. Finn called Liv out for attacking Jade Cargill and bringing trouble to them, only for Liv to claim that she wasn’t involved.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– Gunther stood in the middle of the ring to confirm that he would be in action tonight. Gunther said that he would show Jey Uso what he could before revealing Akira Tozawa as his handpicked opponent. He said that he picked Tozawa because he saw him earlier tonight doing TikTok dances. Gunther said that him and Tozawa have similarities, but he was wasting his talent. Gunther said that he would give him the chance to earn his respect.

(3) GUNTHER vs. AKIRA TOZAWA (w/Otis & Maxxine Dupri)

Tozawa nailed Gunther with an enzuigiri and a dropkick, only for Gunther to shut him down with a big boot. Gunther laid Tozawa out with a chop to the chest, but Tozawa put him in a Guillotine lock. Tozawa caught Gunther with an enzuigiri, only for Gunther to blast him with a shotgun dropkick. Tozawa shocked Gunther with a sunset flip for a close two count. Gunther blocked a missile dropkick and trapped Tozawa in a Boston Crab, until he was able to reach the ropes. Tozawa attacked Gunther with chops, but Gunther shut him down with a single chop. Gunther dropped Tozawa with a powerbomb before breaking his own pinfall. Gunther put Tozawa in a standing sleeper hold to make him pass out.

WINNER: Gunther at 2:49

– After the match, Gunther put Akira Tozawa in a sleeper, until Otis made the save. Otis forced Gunther to retreat and turned around to check on Tozawa, only for Gunther to put him in a sleeper hold. Jey Uso showed up to make the save while Gunther retreated.

(Pomares’ Analysis: A really heated squash match to put over Gunther as the monster he should have been portrayed as throughout his entire title reign.)

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of Dakota Kai defeating Ivy Nile to earn a title shot was shown.

(4) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. DAKOTA KAI – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra drove Kai’s arm into the mat, only for Kai to kick her away. Lyra blocked a headlock takeover and Kai blocked a dropkick through the ropes. Kai swept Lyra off her feet on the apron and crushed her with a diving cannonball, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Lyra kicked Kai away to block a diving double stomp. Lyra dropped Kai with a delayed vertical superplex. They traded strikes, until Kai caught Lyra with a Scorpion kick. They exchanged pinning combinations before Kai caught Lyra with a jackknife pinfall. Lyra floored Kai with a powerbomb, but she kicked out at two. Kai caught Lyra with a thrust kick, followed by a running boot to the face and a sunset flip backstabber for a nearfall. Lyra avoided a Curb Stomp and pulled Kai off the top turnbuckle, setting her up for the Nightwing.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 7:41 (Still Women’s Intercontinental Champion)

– After the match, Ivy Nile drove Dakota Kai into the barricade and laid Lyra Valkyria out with a German suplex. Nile dropped Lyra with a twisting side slam and stood tall with her belt.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Pretty good title defense that lacked crowd reaction in the first half, but really got them involved by the end. This division has been in a weird place where sometimes it feels like it has no direction. Hopefully, this feud with Ivy Nile has some actual substance and helps establish this title.)

– A recap of the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was shown.

– Earlier today, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about what happened with Kevin Owens last week. Sami said that he actually went to his house, but he couldn’t find him. Sami said that he felt ashamed of himself and that he didn’t recognize either of them. He said that he knew that they would cross a line at the Chamber and that he hoped that Kevin knew that it would be a bad time for both of them.

(Pomares’ Analysis: Once again, Sami Zayn is excellent at giving this genuine promos that feel like a real heartbroken man speaking. I don’t know what is happening at Elimination Chamber, but this Unsanctioned match is already my most anticipated one for the show.)

[Commercial Break]

– A video package was shown, hyping up the women’s tag title match on the main event.

(5) BRON BREAKKER vs. DOMINIK MYSTERIO (w/Finn Bálor & Carlito)

Breakker shoved Dominik down and tossed him out of the ring. Breakker blocked a punch and turned Dominik inside out with a lariat. Finn and Carlito pulled Dominik out of the ring, only for Breakker to throw him back in and lay him out with a belly-to-belly suplex. Carlito pulled Breakker out of the ring, allowing Dominik to hit him with a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Dominik crushed Breakker with a slingshot senton, but he kicked out at one. Carlito distracted Breakker, allowing Dominik to knock him down with a dropkick and clock him with 619. Breakker stopped Dominik atop the turnbuckle and put him down with a Frankensteiner. Finn and Carlito pulled Breakker out of the ring and drove him into the steel steps.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 3:18 via DQ

– After the match, Judgment Day pummeled Bron Breakker down, until Breakker launched Dominik out of the ring and hit Carlito with a Spear. Breakker stopped Finn from using a chair, forcing him to roll out of the ring.

– A recap of The Rock calling out Cody Rhodes and asking him for his soul on SmackDown was shown.

[Commercial Break]

