News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/24 – The Fix Flashback (1-24-2018): Raw 25’s highs and lows, was Raw 25 a big missed opportunity, Enzo, Rumble preview, NXT Takeover preview, NJPW New Beginnings preview, UFC 220 review (59 min.)

February 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 24, 2018 episode covering these topics:

  • WWE Raw 25’s highs and lows and was Raw 25 a big missed opportunity.
  • Enzo reaction
  • Royal Rumble preview
  • NXT Takeover preview
  • New Japan New Beginnings preview
  • UFC 220 review
  • A Bellator review

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025