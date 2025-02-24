VIP PODCAST 2/24 – The Fix Flashback (1-24-2018): Raw 25’s highs and lows, was Raw 25 a big missed opportunity, Enzo, Rumble preview, NXT Takeover preview, NJPW New Beginnings preview, UFC 220 review (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 24, 2018 episode covering these topics:

WWE Raw 25’s highs and lows and was Raw 25 a big missed opportunity.

Enzo reaction

Royal Rumble preview

NXT Takeover preview

New Japan New Beginnings preview

UFC 220 review

A Bellator review

