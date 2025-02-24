WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/21): By how much did The Rock increase viewership above prior weeks, plus comparisons to past two years in viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (2/21) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.736 million viewers, compared to 1.422 million the prior week and the 1.507 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.483 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.272 million viewers on Fox broadcast network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.307 million.

Two years ago this week (2/24/23), Smackdown drew 2.408 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.403 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.51 rating, compared to 0.43 and 0.48 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.44.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.62 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.62 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.59.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

DIY vs. Pretty Deadly – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Cody Rhodes & Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

The Rock to appear

