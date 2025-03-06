FREE PODCAST 3/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Evolve First Ep, Action Wrestling Prepare for Battle, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review the very first episode of the new WWE Evolve, main evented by WWEID prospects in a pretty good six-man match. Plus, they go over the difficulties of a first show, the pros and cons, and what they hope to see in the future. Then they check out one of their favorite promotions – Action Wrestling – with their latest show Prepare For Battle. Last time Tim Bosby was established as the promotion’s monster heel. How is his presentation progressing as he defends the Action Title against Big Dave? Plus, there is Adam Priest taking on Kasey Owens in a very good technical match, Alex Kane vs. Jaden Newman in a wild brawl, and more. Chris and Justin also talk all the indy news of the week. For VIP, they sample more Limitless Wrestling’s Warpath show with Donovan Dijak vs. Calvin Tankman and Alec Price against Eli Knight.

