5 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (3/2/2020): Brock Lesnar and Heyman open the show, plus Street Profits, Ricochet, AJ Styles, Baszler, Mysterio, Orton

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 2, 2020

BROOKLYN, N.Y. AT BARCLAYS CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawler, Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The Raw opening aired. Then they went to the arena where Phillips proudly and boldly announced they were in Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center as the graphic on the screen also noted. They hyped the line-up including Beth Phoenix updating Edge’s condition, Seth Rollins & Murphy defending against The Street Profits in what is billed as the Profits last opportunity at the tag title (that’s so arbitrary), A.J. Styles vs. Aleister Black, and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler.

-Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman walked out to Lesnar’s music. Heyman said it’s their job “literally” to come out there and “hype you on WrestleMania.” He then said it actually is the most stacked WrestleMania line-up in decades. (They don’t say that when it’s self-evident; they say it when they are worried.) He then said the main event of WrestleMania is a sham. When the fans booed, he called them Pavlovian Dogs. He said “they want to sell you on Drew McIntyre.” Cheers. He said Drew is a hyped up fraud. Boos. He said they cheer for Drew because at the Rumble, Brock didn’t just survive against 15 of the top stars in WWE, he “massacred 15 consecutive top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment only to get hit from behind in the testicles by Ricochet which left Brock Lesnar vulnerable to Drew McIntyre Claymore kicking Brock Lesnar flush in the face, knocking Brock Lesnar over the top rope, eliminating Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match.” Cheers.

Heyman scolded the fans for cheering that information. He said they offered no excuses that Drew kicked Brock in the face and eliminated him from the Rumble match. “How in the hell does that tell you Drew McIntyre can pin Brock Lesnar, let alone pin Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania or tap out Brock Lesnar let alone tap out Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania for the WWE Title.” (He’s destroying the whole premise of the Royal Rumble being a good way to determine the no. 1 contender for WrestleMania.) He said the next time Brock lays his eyes and hands on Drew, “it’s over like that.” He said Drew is nothing more than a stupid big bitch that’s going to get squashed at – don’t boo me – WrestleMania.” Drew’s music then interrupted.

Drew made his way to the ring. Heyman looked concerned. Lesnar also looked concerned, but conveyed he was trying to hide that his heartbeat went up with concern as he then broke into a smile after some deep breaths. Drew stood on the ring apron and stared at Brock. Lesnar stared back. They went nose to nose. Drew looksd down at Brock. Brock smiled and nodded and walked away. Brock pretended he was going to leave, but then charged at Drew. Drew then Claymore kicked him out of mid-air. Phillips said it could happen that quickly at WrestleMania. Heyman checked on Brock on the mat as Drew smiled on the stage before exiting. Saxton said that never happens with Brock.

They stayed with the scene in the ring after Drew’s music stopped. Fans chanted, “You deserve it!” They cut to fans chanting that joyfully. Saxton said Brock as seen embarrassed. They stayed with the scene of Lesnar and Heyman walking up the stage suspiciously long. Suddenly Drew gave Lesnar another “Claymore out of nowhere.” He then picked up the WWE Title belt and held it up and let out a roar before dropping it near Lesnar. Fans chanted “One more time!” Drew did a third one. Fans popped. They went to a close-up of a stunned Lesnar trying to regain his senses.

(Keller’s Analysis: Drew looks physically Brock’s equal and, in terms of demeanor, not intimidated at all. Not to make this about Roman Reigns, but that largely New York male demographic in this arena never reacted to Roman Reigns as genuinely positively as Drew there. That’s good news for Drew and WWE, and a credit in part to Heyman for the promo that preceded it.)

-As The Street Profits made their way to the ring, they showed the announcers on camera discuss the Lesnar-Drew angle.

-The Profits entered the ring and stayed with the Murph the Smurf insult. Montez Ford said they’ve been working years for this opportunity. Angelo Dawkins said when the pressure’s on, they cook.

(1) SETH ROLLINS & MURPHY vs. THE STREET PROFITS – WWE Raw Tag Team Title match

The ring announcer noted it was the Profits last title opportunity. Seth and Murphy jumped the Profits before the bell rang. Ford flip dove at Seth and Murphy at ringside, but they caught him and threw him hard into the barricade. They cut to a break before the bell. [c]

They stayed with the action on split screen. Seth and Murphy controlled Dawkins while Ford was recovering at ringside. Ford returned to the ring apron shortly after returning from the break. He landed a flip dive onto Seth and Murphy, this time landing with force. Back in the ring he landed a top rope crossbody on Seth and Murphy at once. He then DDT’d Seth and kipped up before landing a standing moonsault for a two count. Seth and Murphy came back and scored a near fall after a buckle bomb, with Dawkins making the save.

Dawkins lifted Seth, but Murphy saved him and they threw Dawkins shoulder-first into the ringpost. They lifted Ford, but Ford countered and sent Seth into Murphy’s kick aimed at him. Ford landed an enzuigiri on Seth, then climbed to the top rope. Seth shoved him to the floor. Seth called for help from AOP, who were watching from the stage. He tried to distract the ref, but the ref noticed and ordered them to the back. Fans cheered. Seth threw Ford back into the ring as Lawler said AOP didn’t do anything. As Seth protested, Kevin Owens entered and gave Seth a Stunner. Dawkins took Murphy out at ringside while Ford landed a top rope splash to win the tag titles. The Profits celebrated in the crowd.

WINNERS: Street Profits in 8:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The “Now or Never” stip makes zero sense. Why would they only get one more title shot? I get that it’s a marketing move and meant to signal this would be a title change, but it makes no sense they’d be given only one more shot. What’s the ostensible reason? Also, let the Street Profits win on their own, not because Owens ran in with a Stunner to set it up for them. I didn’t like this at all as the way to present the Profits winning the belts. They looked good in winning, but the match could have been longer and just fine without AOP and KO.)

-Backstage Charly Caruso asked Seth and Murphy for their reaction. Seth said, “Oh good for you, Chuck on the Spot.” He said he is the Monday Night Messiah and he demands at Elimination Chamber that they get a rematch against the Street Profits. He took some “calming deep breaths.” He said Owens can name the time and place and stipulations, because when he gets his hands on him, “he will be crucified.”

(Keller’s Analysis: So it looks like we’ll get Seth vs. KO at WrestleMania with a special stip. KO didn’t need to take away from the Profits victory for that to be added to the show.)

(2) RIDDICK MOSS vs. RICOCHET – 24/7 Title defense

Phillips said Moss has been impressing WWE officials for a long time. Saxton said he was there the first day Moss walked into the Performance Center. Moss caught a diving Ricochet and then overhead tossed him to ringside at 2:00. They cut to a break. [c]

Saxton said Moss has been dominating against the more experienced Ricochet. Ricochet came back with an enzuigiri. Phillips said there’s no way he’s 100 percent after the beating Lesnar dished out at Super Showdown. Ricochet showed some fire as he rallied against Moss. Moss caught Ricochet with a back elbow as he charged. Ricochet came back with a huracanrana and a standing shooting star press for a two count. Ricochet lifted Moss onto his shoulders, but Moss elbowed free. Ricochet rallied briefly, but Moss blocked a superkick and then finished Ricochet with a neckbreaker for the win.

WINNER: Moss in 9:00 to retain the 24/7 Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: The last thing WWE needed was another title like all the other titles. The reason 24/7 had a place in the WWE ecosystem is because it wasn’t defended traditionally. Having a regular one-on-one title match like this just adds it to the glut and thus the diminished value of the singles titles WWE has in its mix. Moss hasn’t shown me enough to indicate he’s worth sacrificing Ricochet for. Even in trying to say Ricochet was still suffering from the Lesnar beating, this came across as a strong defining down of what Ricochet is capable of.)

-They showed A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows backstage getting psyched up. [c]

-A Smackdown commercial aired hyping a new Firefly Funhouse with Bray Wyatt on Friday Night Smackdown.

-They showed Asuka and Kairi Sane backstage. Phillips said Kairi would replace an injured Asuka against Shayna Baszler later.

(Keller’s Analysis: It was way too soon to put Asuka vs. Baszler on TV anyway.)

-A video package aired of what happened with Styles and Undertaker at Super Showdown.

[HOUR TWO]

-Styles entered the ring and said he was in a bad mood. He said he deserved to be in possession of a beautiful trophy, but someone deprived him of that honor. He named Undertaker. Fans chanted “Un-der-ta-ker!” Styles said Mark Wahlberg produced a viral video that attempts to give him advice. He threw to it as he said it’s just ridiculous. Wahlberg told Styles to walk away from the situation and not push his luck. “Walk away while you still have the chance,” he said. “Walk away.” Phillips plugged Wahlberg’s new TV show. Styles said he won’t take his stupid advice. He said he’s already on a collision course with Undertaker. He told him to watch his match against Aleister Black tonight and then consider it a warning. He said Taker is trying to hold onto the spotlight that isn’t his anymore.

(3) ALEISTER BLACK vs. KARL ANDERSON

Before the match, advertised as Styles vs. Black, Styles said Black didn’t read the fine print on the contract, saying that it requires Black to beat Anderson first. Saxton said this shows Styles doesn’t want any part of Black. They cut to an early break with Black in control. [c]

Back from the break, Anderson had Black grounded with a headlock. Black finished Anderson after the break with a Black Mass kick.

WINNER: Black in 6:00.

(4) ALEISTER BLACK vs. LUKE GALLOWS

Styles then “revealed” the contract said if Black beats Anderson, he’d have to face Gallows. Gallows beat up Black before the bell. They to a mid-match break, but stayed with the action on split screen. [c]

During the break, Styles took delight in Gallows dominating Black. The announcers kept taking about Styles wanting no part of Black. Gallows attacked Black in the corner. The ref called for the bell. Phillips said Gallows was disqualified for being far too aggressive.

WINNER: Black in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If you want to destroy Aleister Black, give him a win by virtue of the heel opponent being too aggressive. Geesh. What is happening to Raw these last couple weeks? The logic is gone, and what they’re doing isn’t helping anyone.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(5) ALEISTER BLACK vs. A.J. STYLES

Styles aggressively went after Black at the bell. Styles won with a Phenomenal Forearm, but he crossed Black’s arms over his chest like Undertaker does. “Wow!” said Phillips. Lawler added, “What a statement!”

WINNER: Styles in under 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Just an awful segment start to finish. They advertised a match that they underdelivered on. They made the babyface look stupid for not reading the contract with special stips that defies any credibility that the babyface wouldn’t know about. The three matches were lopsided, methodical, and largely boring. Styles gained nothing. Black lost a lot.)

-Charly interviewed Ruby Riott about the Elimination Chamber. They replayed what she did to Liv Morgan upon her return two weeks ago, then Liv diving onto her at ringside last week. Charly asked about the splitting up of her group, the Riott Squad. Riott said people prove themselves to be loyal or disloyal often. She said she’s responsible only for herself, though, and this Sunday she’ll prove her ability to strike whenever she damn pleases. She said she’ll show the WWE Universe there are no friends inside the Chamber.

-Liv made her ring entrance. [c]

-They showed Becky Lynch talking to a guy in a suit.

(6) RUBY RIOTT vs. LIV MORGAN

Sarah Logan stood mid-ring as the ref. Ruby complained to Logan about a slow count. After a shove, Morgan rolled up Riott and Logan made a fast three count.

WINNER: Morgan in 4:00.

-After the match, Logan shoved Riott when she got in her face. Liv then gave Riott a running kick to the head. Logan, though, smiled and gave Morgan a blindside kick. Phillips said there are no friends in the Elimination Chamber.

-They showed Randy Orton standing backstage. [c]

-A graphic said Goldberg’s Universal Title win at Super Showdown is the most liked photo on WWE Instagram ever.

-They went to the announcers on camera who talked about Goldberg being scheduled to defend the WWE Title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

-A video package aired on the Orton-Edge saga.

-Phillips plugged Kairi vs. Baszler.

-Backstage, No Way Jose was dancing with his Conga Line. Jose approached Erik Rowan and asked if he could see what’s in his cage. Rowan said he’s just been waiting for someone to ask nicely. He then lifted the tarp and revealed it. He pulled out gigantic furry tarantula type animal robot. Saxton said, “I think it’s alive!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Apparently it’s been defanged, as Rowan didn’t get bitten this time. Can we just move on from this now?) [c]

-Highlights aired of the Drew-Lesnar angle at the top of the show.

-Asuka and Kairi talked mid-ring in their usual over-the-top obnoxious style. Asuka said it’s Baszler’s lucky day because she got injured, so Kairi will take her place. Phillips noted it’s a wrist injury.

(7) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. KAIRI SANE

Kairi slapped Baszler at the start, then took her down with a head scissors and a leg sweep. She spanked herself to taunt Baszler. Baszler tried an armbar, but Kairi rolled her up for a two count. Baszler came back with a spinebuster. Baszler ended up twisting Kairi’s ankle on the mat as Asuka went bonkers at ringside. Baszler stomped on the foot and ankle, contorting it. Asuka distracted Baszler. Kairi rolled her up for a near fall, barely selling the stomp to the ankle announcers were in the midst of selling. Baszler round kicked Kairi in the head. She scored a two count. Becky Lynch’s music played. She came out and they cut to a break. [c]

Becky had joined the announcers at ringside, wearing a crown and an outfit that’d make Elton John proud (not a bad thing). She said she does everything better than everyone else, so she might as well be king. She said Baszler came out and bit her neck, for crying out loud, but there’s a lot of competition she has to go through in the Elimination Chamber. Baszler battled Kairi on the top rope and landed a gut wrench suplex for a two count. Kairi made a comeback with a spear and went for a top rope elbow, but Baszler lifted her boots and then applied her Kirafuda Clutch for the quick tapout win.

WINNER: Baszler in 13:00.

-Baszler put Kairi in her clutch again. Phillips called her remorseless. Becky stood and said she doesn’t have her wrestling boots on, but she’ll fight her.

(Keller’s Analysis: What a compete utter mess. Baszler shouldn’t be taking that long to win her first Raw match. How are fans supposed to feel about Baszler, when she attacks presumably the top women’s babyface Becky and then faces an obviously heel in her first match. Just dumbfounding.)

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carillo. Rey said this will end when and how they want it to end.

-Rey and Humbert made their ring entrance. [c]

-They aired Andrade and Zelina Vega’s entrance on split screen.

-A commercial hyped Roderick Strong vs. Velveteen Dream and Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai in two cages matches on NXT this Wednesday.

(8) ANDRADE & ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega) vs. REY MYSTERIO & HUMBERO CARRILLO

After a few minutes of action, Humberto landed a flip dive onto Andrade and they cut to a break. [c]

The action continued for several minutes of back and forth action before they cut to another break. [c]

Rey eventually rallied, then tagged in Carrillo who took Andrade down with a top rope dropkick for a two count. Garza knocked Humberto off the top rope after he was briefly distracted by Vega at ringside. Rey came back with a 619 on both Garza and Andrade. Humberto then landed a top rope moonsault on Andrade as Rey took Garza down with a head scissors at ringside.

WINNERS: Humberto & Mysterio in 20:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was the best part of the show, by far. Clear babyfaces and heels. Good athleticism. A young star on the rise getting a big win alongside a beloved veteran.)

-They showed Beth Phoenix backstage. [c]

-Phoenix entered the ring. She looked to be carrying a lot of emotional weight on her shoulders. As she began to talk, Orton made a long walk to the ring. Beth said she anticipated he’d be there. She told him angrily that she is there as a wife to her husband and a mother to her children, because they deserve their father. Orton sat on the top turnbuckle and listened, but then jumped down and stepped toward her. He circled her. There was tension in the ring. An “RKO!” chant started.

Orton said he owed Beth an explanation. He started with “a little story.” He said back in October 1999, WWE had a live event in St. Louis, his hometown. He said his dad, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, took him downtown to meet some WWE agents because he was looking at age 19 to break into the business. He said at that point he was a fan, but the business is in his blood. He said being backstage to see Steve Austin, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Davey Boy Smith was impressive, but the one man who paid respect to his dad was Edge. He said Edge shook his father’s hand, and he was beaming with pride. He said Edge told him he was one of the best bad guys in the history of the business.

He said a handful of years later, he and Edge were battling together in main events for the IC Title, “and we were stealing the show every day and night.” He said they eventually became tag team champions. He said then, while they were flying high, he hit a rough patch and flew too close to the sun “and I made some poor life choices.” He said he made such bad decisions, he should have been buried by them. He said Edge saved his life and made him realize there is more to life – love, children, starting a family. Beth looked moved by what she was hearing. Orton said he was able to treat a woman right because her husband saved his life.

Orton said what he did was save Edge’s life. He said at the Royal Rumble, the reception for Edge gives him goosebumps. He said the next night, he realized Edge thought that he was back for good. He said he wanted Beth’s children to have a father. “Thanks to me, Edge is going to be able to ride bikes, take hikes, take them to basketball or softball practice because of me,” he said. “I did it because I loved Edge, I love you, and I love your two little girls.” Beth was crying.

Orton said the sad truth is everybody blames him for what he did to Edge and everybody thinks it was his fault. He told Beth that she knows it’s not his fault. She shook her head no. Then Orton said, “It’s your fault. You are an enabler.” Orton said if Edge was a drug addict, she wouldn’t take them away. He said Edge is a junkie for the roar of the crowd, yet she did nothing to stop it and help him. He said he had to step in because he loved him like a brother. He said he did what he did so their kids could have a father. Some fans cheered. Beth kept crying. Orton said he realizes, as he says it out loud, that he loves their beautiful girls and Edge more than she ever could. Fans chanted, “Bullshit!” Orton added, “Truth hurts, don’t it.” She wiped away tears and gave him a nasty look and then slapped him. Orton threw down the mic and bent over to try to control his brewing rage. Beth stood her ground. Some fans chanted “RKO!” They had a staredown and exchanged words off mic. Beth kicked Orton. Orton gave her an RKO. They cut to men in the crowd laughing and smiling and grimacing. Orton then left.

-They went to the announcers on camera. Saxton called Orton a son of a bitch and said it was uncalled for. Phillips and Lawler talked solemnly and said it was horrific. Several wrestlers including R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Curt Hawkins, and Zack Ryder were in the ring tending to Phoenix as the show went off the air.