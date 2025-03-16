TNA SACRIFICE PPV RESULTS (3/14): 10-Man Tag, Hardy vs. Moose, Slamovich vs. Jade

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA SACRIFICE RESULTS

MARCH 14, 2025

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNA+

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO SACRIFICE

A. FIRST CLASS BEAT LAREDO KID & OCTAGON JR.

B. MANCE WARNER BEAT SAMI CALLIHAN IN A STREET FIGHT MATCH (This match continued into the main show).

SACRIFICE

(1) LEI YING LEE vs. TESSA BLANCHARD

Tessa’s ring entrance included a performance from the rapper that does her theme song. Lee got a dramatic near fall after a suplex off the top rope. Tessa grabbed Lee’s nose and gave her a cutter. Tessa gave Lee a Buzzsaw off the ropes and got the pin.

WINNER: Tessa Blanchard

(2) THE RASCALZ & ACE AUSTIN vs. WES LEE & TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE

Trey gave Lee a DDT on the outside and they threw him back in the ring. The Rascalz and Ace surrounded Lee. Ace gave Lee a Lightning Spiral. Ace and Trey did a dive to the outside on Tyson and Tyriek. Wentz did a Spiral Tap on Lee and got the pin, to seemingly end this feud.

WINNERS: The Rascalz & Ace Austin

(3) STEVE MACLIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Eric Young was at ringside on commentary for the match. Frankie had Maclin in a chicken wing, but they rolled to the outside. Eric took brass knuckles from Frankie and hit him from behind. Back in the ring, Maclin got the KIA on Frankie and got the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin

(4) SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat)(c) vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE & HEATHER BY ELEGANCE & THE CONCIERGE — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

The Elegances worked on Dani. Jody made the hot tag and fought all three opponents. Jody did a dive to the outside on Ash and Heather. Jody hit Heather with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but the Concierge broke up the pin attempt. Spitfire gave the Concierge the Pressure Drop. Heather did a double stomp on Jody and Ash got the pin.

After the match, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson came out to a big reaction.

WINNERS: Ash & Heather By Elegance (and the Concierge) to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

(5) MIKE SANTANA vs. MUSTAFA ALI

The Great Hands interfered in the match. Santana fought them off. Tasha Steelz got on the apron and argued with Santana. Ali rolled up Santana from behind and got the pin while grabbing the ropes.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali

(6) MASHA SLAMOVICH (c) vs. CORA JADE — TNA Knockouts Title match

Ariana Grace joined the commentary team. Masha won after hitting the Requiem.

WINNER: Masha Slamovich

(7) MOOSE (w/Alisha Edwards)(c) vs. JEFF HARDY — TNA X Division Title match

This was a ladder match. Jeff put Moose through a ringside table with a Swanton from the top rope. Jeff climbed the ladder, but Alisha hit him with a kendo stick. Jeff gave Alisha a Twist of Fate. Moose gave Jeff a spear through a table. Moose climbed the ladder and grabbed the belt to win the match.

WINNER: Moose

-First Class came out to taunt the fans, but Octagon Jr. and Laredo Kid interrupted. A brawl ensued.

(8) JOE HENDRY & MATT HARDY & NIC NEMETH & ELIJAH & LEON SLATER vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS & JDC & EDDIE COLON & ORALNDO COLON

This was a 10-man tag match in a cage. Two wresters started the match, and the teams alternated a new person entering the match. Eddie’s team had the advantage. After all ten wrestlers were in the ring, Ryan Nemeth ran to ringside. Slater did a 450 splash from the top of the cage. Hendry gave Myers a Standing Ovation. Hardy gave Colon a Twist of Fate and another on a chair and got the pin.

WINNERS: Hendry & Hardy & Nemeth & Elijah & Slater

Hendry, Elijah, and Slater left the ring. Ryan locked the cage and Nic gave Hardy the Danger Zone. Nic stared at Hardy and the fans. Ryan gave Hardy a series of punches. Wrestlers tried to make the save, but the Nemeths prevented them from entering. Nic and Ryan continued the beating as the show went off the air.