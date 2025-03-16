WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, March 10, 2025 – 3:00 p.m. EST (live worldwide)
Where: Brussels, Belgium at Forest National
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,955 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,956. The arena has a capacity of 8,400 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on Netflix
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship match
- Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
- Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
- Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred match
- Cody Rhodes & John Cena under one roof
