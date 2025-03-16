WWE RAW PREVIEW (3/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, March 10, 2025 – 3:00 p.m. EST (live worldwide)

Where: Brussels, Belgium at Forest National

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,955 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,956. The arena has a capacity of 8,400 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor – WWE Intercontinental Championship match

Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser – No Holds Barred match

Cody Rhodes & John Cena under one roof

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

