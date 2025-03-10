WWE RAW RESULTS (3/10): Pomarez’s alt-perspective report on MSG show featuring Seth vs. Punk in a cage, Jey vs. Waller, more WrestleMania developments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 10, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 18,060 tickets were distributed earlier today. The arena was set up for 17,494, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 20,789 spectators when configured for boxing/MMA.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show started with Jey Uso making his way to the ring through the crowd.

(1) JEY USO vs. GRAYSON WALLER (w/Austin Theory)

Waller knocked Jey down with a shoulder tackle, only for Jey to respond with a back elbow. Waller pummeled Jey down and pressed his boot into his face. Jey avoided a corner splash and nailed Waller with an enzuigiri. Jey clotheslined Waller out of the ring and crashed into him with a suicide dive. Theory grabbed Jey’s leg, allowing Waller to knock him off the apron. Waller took Jey down with a sliding clothesline, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Waller nailed Jey with a diving elbow drop for a two count. Jey took Waller down with a series of right hands and planted him with a Samoan Drop. Jey blasted Waller with a running hip attack and sent him out of the ring with a superkick. Waller blocked a suicide dive with a cutter and put Jey down with a rolling flatliner for a two count. Waller blocked a Spear and clocked Jey with a discus elbow strike. Jey hit Waller and Theory with Spears before finishing Waller with a Spear.

WINNER: Jey Uso at 9:10

– After the match, Austin Theory attacked Jey Uso from behind and stomped him down alongside Grayson Waller. Jey launched Waller out of the ring and blasted Theory with a Spear, setting him up for an Uso Splash. Gunther appeared behind Jey and put him in a sleeper hold to stand tall.

(Pomares’ Analysis: I’m usually a huge advocate to give every match a good amount of time and give everyone involved a decent showing. However, this was one rare occasion where Jey winning a short and dominant match would have been a much better move, as it would be a contrast to Gunther struggling against Otis and Tozawa. Instead, Jey is going toe-to-toe against a team that is heavily tied to the bottom of the card. The post-match attack from Gunther is the same we have seen in the past few weeks, so there is no real progression to this story.)

– A video package was shown, recapping the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

[Commercial Break]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – Tornado Tag Team match

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

A.J Styles to call out Logan Paul