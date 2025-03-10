WWE RAW RESULTS (3/3): Keller’s report on CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a cage, Jey Uso vs. Waller, Rey & Dragon vs. New Day, AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

MARCH 10, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 18,060 ickets were distributed earlier today. The arena was set up for 17,494, so it’s a sellout. The arena has a capacity of 20,789 spectators when configured for boxing/MMA.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed an aerial view of Madison Square Garden. He touted a sellout crowd “of over 19,000.” They showed Cody Rhodes outside MSG earlier walking into the arena. Then they showed Iyo Sky chatting with Dakota Kai with her Women’s Title belt. Cole said Bianca Belair had an emotional week. They showed Belair backstage, then Seth Rollins, and finally C.M. Punk.

-They cut to the arena concourse where Jey Uso was surrounded by fans. He said he was in New York City and as fans chanted “Yeet!” He headed to the ring to his music.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins – Steel Cage match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) – Tornado Tag Team match

Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

A.J Styles to call out Logan Paul